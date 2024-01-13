Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
At the recent American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon, held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, a remarkable reunion took center stage. Selena Gomez, the renowned actress and singer, reunited with her co-stars from the acclaimed series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Joining her were Hollywood icons Meryl Streep, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
In a striking black pinstriped suit cinched with a Versace belt, Gomez expressed her deep gratitude for having the opportunity to work with such esteemed actors. The 31-year-old actress has often referred to Streep, who was elegantly attired in a lilac power suit, as her ‘idol’. In a heartfelt gesture, she thanked Streep for making her feel ‘seen and heard’ in an industry that often overlooks individuality.
Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses
Gomez’s Instagram story was awash with snapshots from the event, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look into the festivities. She shared a picture with Streep and another with her ‘guys,’ Short and Martin. The ‘Hands to Myself’ singer didn’t miss out on sharing a playful moment with Emily Blunt, hinting at an inside joke with a cryptic caption reading ‘We shall not speak lol.’
Hollywood Camaraderie on Full Display
Beyond the formalities and awards, the luncheon turned into a testament of the camaraderie shared among the actors. Candid moments captured Gomez and Martin taking a selfie, and there was also a friendly interaction between Gomez and ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie. These unscripted interactions highlighted the strong sense of community that binds Hollywood together, even as they celebrate individual achievements.
