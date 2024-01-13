en English
Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez Reunites with Co-stars at AFI Awards Luncheon: A Celebration of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
At the recent American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon, held at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, a remarkable reunion took center stage. Selena Gomez, the renowned actress and singer, reunited with her co-stars from the acclaimed series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Joining her were Hollywood icons Meryl Streep, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

A Celebration of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

In a striking black pinstriped suit cinched with a Versace belt, Gomez expressed her deep gratitude for having the opportunity to work with such esteemed actors. The 31-year-old actress has often referred to Streep, who was elegantly attired in a lilac power suit, as her ‘idol’. In a heartfelt gesture, she thanked Streep for making her feel ‘seen and heard’ in an industry that often overlooks individuality.

Behind-the-Scenes Glimpses

Gomez’s Instagram story was awash with snapshots from the event, providing fans with a behind-the-scenes look into the festivities. She shared a picture with Streep and another with her ‘guys,’ Short and Martin. The ‘Hands to Myself’ singer didn’t miss out on sharing a playful moment with Emily Blunt, hinting at an inside joke with a cryptic caption reading ‘We shall not speak lol.’

Hollywood Camaraderie on Full Display

Beyond the formalities and awards, the luncheon turned into a testament of the camaraderie shared among the actors. Candid moments captured Gomez and Martin taking a selfie, and there was also a friendly interaction between Gomez and ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie. These unscripted interactions highlighted the strong sense of community that binds Hollywood together, even as they celebrate individual achievements.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

