Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez: One More Album and a Growing Love for Acting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:35 pm EST
Selena Gomez: One More Album and a Growing Love for Acting

Selena Gomez, the spirited artist and CEO of Rare Beauty, has subtly hinted at an impending album, anticipated to be the successor to her 2020 album, “Rare.” Concurrently, Gomez has been seen to prioritize her acting career, a fact she divulged in an episode of the “Smartless” podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. The podcast, currently available to Wonder+ subscribers, is set to be publicly accessible from January 8.

Gomez’s Musical Endeavors and Future Plans

In the podcast, Gomez expressed that although she believes she has ‘one more album in me,’ her ideal world would be one dominated by acting. The hosts, however, encouraged her not to restrict herself to just one facet of entertainment. Gomez’s response suggested a desire for a period of relaxation, as she admitted to feeling exhausted.

Previously, Gomez has openly discussed her struggles with burnout, leading her to seek mental health treatment and cancel a tour – subjects she explored in her documentary “My Mind & Me.” Yet, her music career remains buoyant. She recently released the pop track “Single Soon,” speculated to be the first single from her forthcoming album. Furthermore, in an interview with Vogue Mexico, she stated that her new album would be devoid of ‘sad songs.’

Collaborations and Previous Achievements

Her collaboration with Afrobeats sensation Rema on the track “Calm Down” has been a triumph, earning a triple-platinum certification from the RIAA and securing a place among the top 10 songs of 2023. Despite the challenges, Gomez’s career, both in music and acting, continues to thrive, demonstrating her resilience and talent.

Gomez’s Impact Beyond the Entertainment Industry

Apart from her successful career in the entertainment industry, Gomez has been a staunch philanthropist, serving as a UNICEF ambassador, and focusing on causes such as mental health, gender, racial, and LGBT equality. Her endeavors have earned her a place in prestigious listings like Time100 and Forbes30 Under 30, reinforcing her influence and importance in the global entertainment industry and beyond.

Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis Music
