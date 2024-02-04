Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Spotlight White Corset Trend at 'Lola' Premiere

At the star-studded premiere of 'Lola' at the Regency Bruin theater in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham emerged, showcasing their distinct fashion choices. Both the artist and the director, despite their contrasting styles, managed to include one common element in their outfits - the white corset.

Embracing the White Corset: Selena Gomez

Former Disney star and globally acclaimed singer, Selena Gomez, graced the event with a black jacket suit. The highlight, however, was her white corseted top, which she paired with pale pink shoes. The ensemble was tied together with a matching bag by the luxury Italian fashion house, Valentino. The look reflected a comfortable yet chic style, easy for the fashion enthusiasts to replicate, thus setting a possible trend.

Nicola Peltz: Channeling Nostalgia

Meanwhile, 'Lola' director Nicola Peltz chose a total white look with a nostalgic twist. Her outfit consisted of low-rise pleated pants and a cropped v-finish corset. The look was reminiscent of the 2000s vibes, particularly aligning with Victoria Beckham's Spice Girl era, a nod to Peltz's connection with the Beckham family.

The White Corset: A Versatile Statement

The event not only highlighted a potential fashion trend but also underscored the versatility of the white corset. Whether paired with a black suit or white pleated pants, it proved to be a stylish and straightforward addition to any wardrobe. As Gomez and Peltz demonstrated, the white corset can be adapted to various occasions, thus marking its place as a key piece in contemporary fashion.