Selena Gomez Heats Up L.A.'s Food Scene in 'Selena + Restaurant' Premiere May 2

Selena Gomez, a star known for her multifaceted career, is taking a savory turn into the culinary world with her new Food Network series, 'Selena + Restaurant.' Set to premiere on May 2, the show marks an exciting departure from her home kitchen adventures on 'Selena + Chef' to the bustling restaurant scene of Los Angeles. Alongside her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, Gomez will embark on a gastronomic journey, learning from some of the most renowned chefs in the industry.

Celebrity Culinary Journey

Following her success on "Selena + Chef," where she learned to cook from home with chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Alex Guarnaschelli, Gomez now delves into the restaurant industry. In this six-episode series, renowned restaurant chefs such as Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, and Wolfgang Puck will mentor the pop star as she navigates the intricacies of professional cooking.

Charitable Endeavors and Challenges

Similar to its predecessor, "Selena + Restaurant" will highlight charitable causes chosen by the featured chefs, with donations made from the show. The ultimate goal for Gomez is to create a dish worthy of inclusion on each restaurant's menu, showcasing her newfound culinary skills. Expect a mix of innovation and humor as Gomez tackles challenges like creating a modern twist on her favorite childhood dish at Shirley Chung's restaurant, Ms Chi.

In-Person Culinary Adventures

Transitioning from virtual cooking lessons to in-person culinary adventures, Gomez and Stevens will embark on a journey filled with laughter and learning. From mastering spicy seafood at Wolfgang Puck's CUT Steakhouse to the playful moments of dancing while folding dumplings at Ms Chi, the duo's culinary escapades promise entertainment and gastronomic delight.

Continued Charitable Impact

Building on the success of "Selena + Chef," which has raised significant funds for various charities over the years, "Selena + Restaurant" aims to continue its philanthropic mission while offering viewers an intimate look into Gomez's culinary evolution. Tune in to the premiere on May 2nd at 7 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network and streaming on Max.