Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ as One of Her Best in Recent Interview

In a recent guest DJ session on SiriusXM Hits 1, 31-year-old pop star, Selena Gomez, professed her admiration for a piece from Taylor Swift’s discography that might not be the first to spring to mind for most Swifties. The song in question is ‘Wildest Dreams,’ a track from Swift’s 2014 album, ‘1989.’

Selena’s Unconventional Pick

While Swift’s discography contains numerous chart-topping hits, ‘Wildest Dreams’ might not be the first song fans would expect Gomez to pick as Swift’s best. However, Gomez didn’t waver in expressing her admiration for the song. ‘Wildest Dreams,’ she declared, was one of Swift’s best songs, if not the greatest.

Behind the Admiration

The ‘Single Soon’ pop star didn’t just stop at praising the song. She went on to commend its composition, highlighting its lyrics and melodies. But what made Gomez’s endorsement even more heartfelt was the personal connection she shared. She stated that ‘Wildest Dreams’ is one of her favorites that she enjoys regardless of her current mood. It’s a song she turns to in any emotional state, be it joy, sadness, or even boredom, Gomez revealed.

Fan Community Reaction

This revelation might surprise some fans, as it indicates a divergence in opinions within the fan community regarding Swift’s best work. While some might agree with Gomez’s assessment, others might have their own favorites from Swift’s extensive discography. Gomez’s endorsement of ‘Wildest Dreams,’ however, undeniably shines a light on a song that may have been overlooked in the sea of Swift’s numerous hits.