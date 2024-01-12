en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ as One of Her Best in Recent Interview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Selena Gomez Declares Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ as One of Her Best in Recent Interview

In a recent guest DJ session on SiriusXM Hits 1, 31-year-old pop star, Selena Gomez, professed her admiration for a piece from Taylor Swift’s discography that might not be the first to spring to mind for most Swifties. The song in question is ‘Wildest Dreams,’ a track from Swift’s 2014 album, ‘1989.’

Selena’s Unconventional Pick

While Swift’s discography contains numerous chart-topping hits, ‘Wildest Dreams’ might not be the first song fans would expect Gomez to pick as Swift’s best. However, Gomez didn’t waver in expressing her admiration for the song. ‘Wildest Dreams,’ she declared, was one of Swift’s best songs, if not the greatest.

Behind the Admiration

The ‘Single Soon’ pop star didn’t just stop at praising the song. She went on to commend its composition, highlighting its lyrics and melodies. But what made Gomez’s endorsement even more heartfelt was the personal connection she shared. She stated that ‘Wildest Dreams’ is one of her favorites that she enjoys regardless of her current mood. It’s a song she turns to in any emotional state, be it joy, sadness, or even boredom, Gomez revealed.

Fan Community Reaction

This revelation might surprise some fans, as it indicates a divergence in opinions within the fan community regarding Swift’s best work. While some might agree with Gomez’s assessment, others might have their own favorites from Swift’s extensive discography. Gomez’s endorsement of ‘Wildest Dreams,’ however, undeniably shines a light on a song that may have been overlooked in the sea of Swift’s numerous hits.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
30 seconds ago
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
On the surface, Deep Rock Galactic is a game about space dwarves, mining, and battling alien bugs. But beneath its pixelated aesthetics and cooperative gameplay mechanics, lies a rich tapestry of camaraderie, competition, and, as the latest stats reveal, a surprising amount of friendly fire. Ghost Ship Games, the game’s developer, has recently released its
Deep Rock Galactic Sees Rise in Friendly Fire and Beer Consumption in Record-Breaking Year
Legacy: Civil Rights at 60' Art Exhibit: A Tribute to Decades of Racial Justice Protests
5 mins ago
Legacy: Civil Rights at 60' Art Exhibit: A Tribute to Decades of Racial Justice Protests
New 'Mean Girls' Film Adaptation: A Modern Twist on a Classic
6 mins ago
New 'Mean Girls' Film Adaptation: A Modern Twist on a Classic
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gift to King Charles III
1 min ago
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Final Gift to King Charles III
Meryl Streep and Martin Short Share a Moment of Laughter Amidst Personal Revelations at AFI Awards
3 mins ago
Meryl Streep and Martin Short Share a Moment of Laughter Amidst Personal Revelations at AFI Awards
Kris Kristofferson's Church Visit Inspires Career-Defining Hit 'Why Me'
4 mins ago
Kris Kristofferson's Church Visit Inspires Career-Defining Hit 'Why Me'
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
2 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
3 mins
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
3 mins
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
3 mins
Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
4 mins
President Addresses Iran, Proxy War Speculations Amidst Coffee Cups
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
4 mins
Veteran MLB Player Charlie Culberson Switches to Pitching Role with Braves
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
5 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates Budget Deal Amid Party Opposition
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
5 mins
Medicaid Expansion Tied to Lower Postoperative Mortality in Lung Cancer Surgery
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
6 mins
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app