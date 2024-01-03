en English
Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello: A Bond Beyond Stardom

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello: A Bond Beyond Stardom

When two of the world’s leading pop stars, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, share a moment of affection on Instagram, the world takes notice. The warm rapport between these two celebrities is well-documented, and their recent shared snapshot, featuring a heartfelt hug, only serves to underscore their friendship further.

The ‘Squad’ Connection

Both Selena and Camila are frequently associated with Taylor Swift’s ‘squad’ of famous friends, a circle of influential women in the entertainment industry who often express mutual support and camaraderie. While there has been speculation about a potential musical collaboration between Selena and Camila, no official duet has been released to date.

Beyond the Limelight: A Focus on Mental Health

Both artists have made significant strides in destigmatizing mental health issues. Selena, who has launched her own mental health website, Wondermind, has conducted an interview with Camila, where the latter opened up about her experiences with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive tendencies.

Deconstructing Anxiety: Camila’s Experience

Camila candidly shared her journey with anxiety, detailing both its mental and physical manifestations. She discussed the benefits she has found in taking SSRIs—a type of medication used for managing mental health issues—alongside therapy. By doing so, she emphasized the potential life-saving role that such treatments can play in managing mental health issues.

Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

