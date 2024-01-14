en English
Arts & Entertainment

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham

In a heartwarming celebration of friendship and joy, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently pulled off a surprise, pajama-themed birthday party for Nicola Peltz Beckham, a close friend of Gomez and now a 29-year-old birthday girl. The event, held on January 9, was a testament to the strong bond that these friends share, full of laughter, games, and delicious food, all prepared under the roof of Gomez’s home.

Party Details: More Than Just a Birthday Celebration

The party, besides marking Nicola’s 29th birthday, also served as a public manifestation of Gomez’s happiness in her new relationship with Benny Blanco. The couple, who started dating last December, were the perfect hosts for the event. Gomez’s younger sister, Gracie Elliott Teefy, and Nicola’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham, were among the guests. Everyone at the party donned matching black pajamas with a chic white trim, adding a stylish yet cozy touch to the PJ night theme.

A Night to Remember: Games, Food, and Friendship

The night was not just about the birthday cake and the chic pajamas; it was about creating memories. The guests indulged in games, which, according to Nicola, felt like ‘her heaven.’ The air was filled with camaraderie and joy, as evident from a group photo that showcased the close-knit nature of the gathering. It was a night to remember, with each moment echoing the warmth and depth of their friendship.

Happy Birthday Nicola: The Cake Steals the Show

Nicola’s birthday cake was a centerpiece of the party. An elaborate affair, the cake was adorned with a large pink photo of Nicola, surrounded by delicate pink iced roses, and featuring a ‘Happy Birthday Nicola’ plaque. The cake, much like the party itself, was an expression of the love and effort that Gomez and Blanco had put into making Nicola’s birthday special. Nicola expressed her gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging the love and effort from her friends.

The party was more than just a birthday celebration; it was a demonstration of friendship, love, and camaraderie. The sentiment was echoed by an insider who shared with PEOPLE that Gomez is feeling ‘super happy and present’ at this time in her life, a sentiment that was evident in the joyous celebration of Nicola’s birthday.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

