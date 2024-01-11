en English
Arts & Entertainment

SEED School Students to Showcase Cultural Exploration Through Art

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
SEED School Students to Showcase Cultural Exploration Through Art

Students from the SEED School of Maryland have embarked on a remarkable journey to trace the cultural and historical similarities between Black and Jewish communities. Their year-long exploration, aptly titled “Bridge to Freedom: Cross-cultural Conversations through Art,” is set to culminate in an event that will display their learnings via assorted art forms.

Art Imitating Life

The event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Gordon Art Center, promises a feast of music by “The Melting Pot” band, spoken word performances, and a gallery exhibit. The gallery will spotlight artwork by SEED School students, encapsulating their detailed exploration of the shared experiences of oppression faced by African American and Jewish communities. The works are an outcome of careful teaching, rich discussions, and heated debates on the subject.

Education Beyond Classrooms

Amplifying the educational experience were visits to the African American Museum of Culture and the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. These field trips broadened the students’ horizons, giving them a firsthand understanding of the past struggles of these communities. SEED School senior Deana Jennings shared her insights on the parallel experiences of African Americans and Jews, highlighting the enduring battle against racism and antisemitism.

Fostering Unity Through Education

Board member Tony Campbell emphasized the importance of educating students about both cultures. The goal, he said, is to nurture unity by bridging cultural divides. Tickets for the event are priced at $20, an investment in a student-led initiative that aims to break barriers and foster intercultural respect and understanding.

Arts & Entertainment Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

