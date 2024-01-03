en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sedona’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre to Host Verdi’s ‘Nabucco’ in Met Live Opera Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Sedona’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre to Host Verdi’s ‘Nabucco’ in Met Live Opera Season

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre, an esteemed cultural hub in Sedona, is set to host the Met Live Opera season of 2023-2024. The season, which is being presented by the Sedona International Film Festival, features the timeless opera ‘Nabucco’ by Giuseppe Verdi. The production will be beamed live via simulcast on January 6, 2023, followed by an encore presentation on January 10.

Nabucco: A Verdi Classic

Set in 6th century B.C.E. Babylon, ‘Nabucco’ is a compelling narrative revolving around King Nabucco, also known as Nebuchadnezzar. The opera explores the intense familial dynamics between the King, his compassionate daughter Fenena, and his vengeful other daughter Abigaille. The plot unravels amidst a backdrop of political turmoil and religious strife, offering a profound exploration of power, betrayal, and redemption.

Star-studded Cast

Renowned baritone George Gagnidze will make his debut in the pivotal role of Nabucco, while powerhouse soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska takes on the challenging role of Abigaille. Rounding out the cast are Maria Barakova as Fenena, SeokJong Baek as Ismaele, and Dmitry Belosselskiy as the high priest Zaccaria.

The Legacy of Verdi’s Nabucco

‘Nabucco’ is celebrated for its famous chorus ‘Va, pensiero,’ a soul-stirring melody that showcases Verdi’s early compositional prowess. The opera’s profound emotional depth and complex characterizations have ensured its enduring popularity in the world of classical music. The event will also include a pre-opera talk by Russell Fox, offering insights into the opera one hour before the live production.

Dedication and Sponsorship

The 2023-2024 Met Live Opera season at Mary D. Fisher Theatre is dedicated to Marc DuCharme. The season’s sponsors include Bea Hanks, Chris Fladlien, and Jim Dunne, whose generous support has facilitated this cultural event. Tickets for the live simulcast and encore showings of ‘Nabucco’ are currently available for purchase, promising an unforgettable operatic experience.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

