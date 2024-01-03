Sedona Film Festival Premieres ‘Next Goal Wins’: An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team

Mark your calendars, as the Sedona International Film Festival is all set to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Next Goal Wins’, a film that promises to take viewers on an emotional roller coaster. The movie narrates the inspiring true story of the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their record-breaking 31-0 defeat in a 2001 FIFA match, and their transformative journey to reclaim their dignity.

Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

The film boasts an impressive cast, including the likes of Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. The plot pivots on the character of Thomas Rongen, portrayed by Michael Fassbender. Rongen, a coach experiencing a professional low-point, is given the Herculean task of revamping the fortunes of what is globally considered the worst soccer team. The narrative unfolds against the electrifying backdrop of the upcoming 2014 World Cup Qualifiers.

A Blend of Humor and Heartfelt Underdog Story

‘Next Goal Wins’ deftly blends humor with a poignant underdog story, striving to captivate audiences with its narrative of struggle and triumph against adversity. It is a tale that aims to resonate with every viewer, irrespective of their interest in soccer, underscoring the universal appeal of human resilience.

Screening Details and Ticket Information

The screenings of ‘Next Goal Wins’ are scheduled to take place from January 5th to 11th at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, with a variety of showtimes to cater to diverse schedules. The tickets are priced at $12, with a special discount rate of $9 for Film Festival members. All pertinent event details, including ticket purchase and venue information, can be accessed through the Sedona International Film Festival’s communication channels.