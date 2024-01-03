en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sedona Film Festival Premieres ‘Next Goal Wins’: An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Sedona Film Festival Premieres ‘Next Goal Wins’: An Underdog Story of the American Samoa Soccer Team

Mark your calendars, as the Sedona International Film Festival is all set to present the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Next Goal Wins’, a film that promises to take viewers on an emotional roller coaster. The movie narrates the inspiring true story of the American Samoa soccer team, infamous for their record-breaking 31-0 defeat in a 2001 FIFA match, and their transformative journey to reclaim their dignity.

Star-Studded Cast and Intriguing Plot

The film boasts an impressive cast, including the likes of Michael Fassbender, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Will Arnett, and Elisabeth Moss. The plot pivots on the character of Thomas Rongen, portrayed by Michael Fassbender. Rongen, a coach experiencing a professional low-point, is given the Herculean task of revamping the fortunes of what is globally considered the worst soccer team. The narrative unfolds against the electrifying backdrop of the upcoming 2014 World Cup Qualifiers.

A Blend of Humor and Heartfelt Underdog Story

‘Next Goal Wins’ deftly blends humor with a poignant underdog story, striving to captivate audiences with its narrative of struggle and triumph against adversity. It is a tale that aims to resonate with every viewer, irrespective of their interest in soccer, underscoring the universal appeal of human resilience.

Screening Details and Ticket Information

The screenings of ‘Next Goal Wins’ are scheduled to take place from January 5th to 11th at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre, with a variety of showtimes to cater to diverse schedules. The tickets are priced at $12, with a special discount rate of $9 for Film Festival members. All pertinent event details, including ticket purchase and venue information, can be accessed through the Sedona International Film Festival’s communication channels.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sports United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Broadway Battles Declining Ticket Sales Amid Safety Concerns and Changing Audience Interests
The heart of American theater, Broadway, has experienced a significant drop in ticket sales. The sales for the 2022-2023 season stood at 12.3 million, marking a 17% decrease from the pre-pandemic 2018-2019 season. Data from the Broadway League reveals that New York metro suburbanites, particularly those aged 55 and above, accounted for a scanty 14%
Broadway Battles Declining Ticket Sales Amid Safety Concerns and Changing Audience Interests
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024
5 mins ago
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar
5 mins ago
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar
Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils 'New Start, New Art' Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America
3 mins ago
Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils 'New Start, New Art' Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America
'Four Daughters': A Powerful Narrative Set to Premiere at Sedona International Film Festival
3 mins ago
'Four Daughters': A Powerful Narrative Set to Premiere at Sedona International Film Festival
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
4 mins ago
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
Latest Headlines
World News
Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health
13 seconds
Happiest Hour and Social Connections: Crucial Elements for Happiness and Health
Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024
37 seconds
Tina.org Exposes Deceptive Advertising Trends of 2024
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler's Emotional Walk-On to PDC World Darts Championship Final
47 seconds
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler's Emotional Walk-On to PDC World Darts Championship Final
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
1 min
British Columbia School District Ordered to Compensate Student with Anxiety Disorder
The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location
2 mins
The Hideout Golf Club: Revolutionizing the Golfing Landscape with a New Nashville Location
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
2 mins
B.C. School District Ordered to Pay $5,000 over Anxiety Disorder Case
Denver Grapples with Migrant Crisis: Calls for Federal Aid Amplify
2 mins
Denver Grapples with Migrant Crisis: Calls for Federal Aid Amplify
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Young Cricketing Talents Shine in AS Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament
Rawalpindi Girls Table Tennis Team Stuns Favorite Lahore in U-16 Championship
2 mins
Rawalpindi Girls Table Tennis Team Stuns Favorite Lahore in U-16 Championship
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
25 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
27 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
46 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
54 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app