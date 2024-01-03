Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024

The city of Sedona has issued a call for musicians to participate in the Red Dirt Concerts Series, set to take place in the spring and fall of 2024. These concerts, occurring every Friday in May and September, are free to the public and will be held at the Posse Grounds Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park. The series, a collaboration with Friends of the Posse Grounds, is designed to spotlight local talent and bolster community entertainment in the region.

Jason Vargo, Recreation Coordinator – Special Events, expressed his anticipation for the series, predicting that 2024 will be the most successful year yet. While the focus is predominantly on local artists, performers from outside northern Arizona are also encouraged to apply. Each concert, running from 5 to 8 p.m., will feature at least two acts, providing ample showcase for a variety of talent.

Application Process and Details

Musicians interested in participating in the Red Dirt Concerts Series must submit their applications by 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 22. They are required to provide samples of their work for a committee’s review, which will be responsible for the final artist selection. Applications can be submitted through the official Sedona website at SedonaAZ.gov/Concerts.

Arts and Culture in Sedona

In addition to the concert series, Sedona City Council plans to boost funding for arts, culture, and non-profit organizations through the Small Grants Program. The council aims to increase the budget from $200,000 to $350,000 next fiscal year. The goal is to shape policies and attract a specific type of tourism to the region. A minimum of 40% of the funding will be directed towards arts, with the same percentage allocated to human services, and the remaining 20% to be used at the committee’s discretion. A new study has also been commissioned to examine the economic effect of arts in the community.