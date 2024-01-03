en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:34 pm EST
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024

The city of Sedona has issued a call for musicians to participate in the Red Dirt Concerts Series, set to take place in the spring and fall of 2024. These concerts, occurring every Friday in May and September, are free to the public and will be held at the Posse Grounds Pavilion in Posse Grounds Park. The series, a collaboration with Friends of the Posse Grounds, is designed to spotlight local talent and bolster community entertainment in the region.

Sedona Beckons Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series

Jason Vargo, Recreation Coordinator – Special Events, expressed his anticipation for the series, predicting that 2024 will be the most successful year yet. While the focus is predominantly on local artists, performers from outside northern Arizona are also encouraged to apply. Each concert, running from 5 to 8 p.m., will feature at least two acts, providing ample showcase for a variety of talent.

Application Process and Details

Musicians interested in participating in the Red Dirt Concerts Series must submit their applications by 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 22. They are required to provide samples of their work for a committee’s review, which will be responsible for the final artist selection. Applications can be submitted through the official Sedona website at SedonaAZ.gov/Concerts.

Arts and Culture in Sedona

In addition to the concert series, Sedona City Council plans to boost funding for arts, culture, and non-profit organizations through the Small Grants Program. The council aims to increase the budget from $200,000 to $350,000 next fiscal year. The goal is to shape policies and attract a specific type of tourism to the region. A minimum of 40% of the funding will be directed towards arts, with the same percentage allocated to human services, and the remaining 20% to be used at the committee’s discretion. A new study has also been commissioned to examine the economic effect of arts in the community.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
Stepping out from the shadows of ‘The Good Wife’ and ‘The Good Fight’, the whimsical and ingenious lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni is set to captivate audiences with her own spin-off series, ‘Elsbeth’. The show, departing from the courtroom drama that defined its predecessors, transports viewers to New York, where the eccentric Elsbeth will aid the city’s
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
Movies Fantasy League: Box Office Showdown and the Race to the Oscars
3 mins ago
Movies Fantasy League: Box Office Showdown and the Race to the Oscars
Elk County Council on the Arts to Host Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition
3 mins ago
Elk County Council on the Arts to Host Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar
24 seconds ago
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's Upcoming Concert
59 seconds ago
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's Upcoming Concert
'F Our Exes February': An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears
3 mins ago
'F Our Exes February': An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears
Latest Headlines
World News
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?
11 seconds
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?
Chicago Bears Battle Injury Woes Ahead of Packers Game
12 seconds
Chicago Bears Battle Injury Woes Ahead of Packers Game
Dallas Stars' Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team
17 seconds
Dallas Stars' Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team
John Oliver Sheds Light on Israel's Shift to Extreme Politics
42 seconds
John Oliver Sheds Light on Israel's Shift to Extreme Politics
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
57 seconds
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
2 mins
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
2 mins
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
2 mins
NBA Fantasy Sports: Opportunities Emerge Amid Player Injuries and Resting Days
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
2 mins
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
21 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
23 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
42 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
50 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app