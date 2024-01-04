Secret Identity Comics: A New Chapter in Fresno’s Comic Book Legacy

Marking a new era for comic lovers in Fresno, California, Secret Identity Comics opened its doors with a grand turnout that extended onto the streets. The store’s launch represents not just the beginning of a new business, but the continuation of a communal tradition deeply rooted in the city’s cultural fabric. This tradition was previously upheld by Heroes Comics, which bid adieu to its loyal patrons two weeks prior to Secret Identity Comics’ grand opening.

Preserving the Legacy of Heroes Comics

The driving force behind Secret Identity Comics is Joey Martinez, a devoted customer of the now-closed Heroes Comics. Inspired by the potential disbandment of the community that Heroes Comics nurtured, Martinez took it upon himself to preserve the accessibility and shared love for comic books. The birth of Secret Identity Comics is thus a testament to Martinez’s dedication and the resilience of Fresno’s comic book community.

Carrying Forward a Mentor’s Wisdom

As the torchbearer of Fresno’s comic book legacy, Martinez was not alone in his journey. He found a mentor in Dave Allread, the former proprietor of Heroes Comics. Allread, who managed Heroes Comics for an impressive 35 years, was instrumental in facilitating the transition. His personal handcrafted store fixtures from Heroes Comics now find a home in Secret Identity Comics, ensuring a sense of continuity and familiarity for returning patrons.

Marvel’s ‘Thanos Return of the Mad Titan’

The store’s grand launching coincided with the release of Marvel’s ‘Thanos Return of the Mad Titan’. The comic, which prominently features Fresno within its storyline, only added to the electric atmosphere. The cliffhanger ending—an intriguing depiction of Fresno being lifted into space—served as the perfect icebreaker for the newly opened store. Secret Identity Comics plans to operate six days a week, serving a diverse selection of comic books to aficionados.