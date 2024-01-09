Seattle-Based Mägi Ensemble Embarks on Baltic Music Tour in Estonia

The Seattle-based Mägi Ensemble, renowned for their specialization in Baltic regional music, are currently gracing Estonia with their harmonious performances. Offering concerts in Tallinn and Tartu, the ensemble is named in honor of the celebrated Estonian composer, Ester Mägi. Despite the members’ non-Baltic heritage, their unyielding commitment to the regional repertoire is evident in every performance.

A Tribute to Baltic Music

The Mägi Ensemble’s journey began with alumni from the University of Washington Chamber Singers who initially performed pieces by Ester Mägi. The choir has since grown to encompass a formidable group of 16 professional singers. Their core repertoire consists of works from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, shedding light on the rich tradition of Baltic music.

Leading with a Contemporary Edge

The ensemble is helmed by founder and artistic director Heather MacLaughlin Garbes, who has made a conscious choice to focus on the works of living and female composers. This modern approach to programming has brought a refreshing perspective to their performances, demonstrating the ensemble’s dedication to promoting diversity and inclusivity in the realm of music.

Authenticity in Performance

The Mägi Ensemble performs all pieces in their original languages, a testament to their respect for authenticity. They have actively engaged with the Baltic communities in Seattle to interact with native speakers, ensuring accurate pronunciation and expression in their performances. Associate conductor Julie Parsons spoke of the cultural significance of Baltic music to the group, citing ‘The Singing Revolution’ and the region’s song festivals as inspirations.

Currently, their tour includes a collaborative concert at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Tallinn with the local women’s choir, Kevad. This alliance promises to deliver a memorable evening of music and cultural celebration.