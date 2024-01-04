Scriptwriter Jadeshaa Lauded by Actor Darshan for ‘Kaatera’ Success

Scriptwriter Jadeshaa has been lauded by actor Darshan for his significant scriptwriting contributions to the successful Kannada movie ‘Kaatera’. Darshan, acknowledging the crucial role the script played in shaping the film’s success story, expressed his appreciation. The film, since its release on December 29, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark, attributing its victory to its content-driven storyline and Darshan’s stellar performance.

Jadeshaa’s Journey: From Village to Silver Screen

Jadeshaa’s journey into the realm of cinema is an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance. His love for movies was kindled during his college days when he moved from his small village to a city. The exposure to diverse cinema in the city had him captivated, and he started devouring multiple movies each week. This passion led him to helm three Kannada movies as a director, with his directorial debut, ‘Rajahamsa’, funded by his friends.

Unearthing Local Stories

Jadeshaa draws his inspiration from local stories narrated by his great-grandmother about her childhood days in North Karnataka. ‘Kaatera’ was one such story that found its way onto the silver screen, becoming the central plot of the movie. This film, like other successful Kannada films such as ‘Kantara’ and ‘Kerebete’, focuses on native stories that celebrate local cultures. ‘Kaatera’ specifically highlights the plight of farmers and traditional rituals performed for the welfare of the people and the land, resonating deeply with the audience.

Looking Ahead

As Jadeshaa basks in the success of ‘Kaatera’, he is already working on his next script. This upcoming film will feature a yet-to-be-named actor in the lead role. As Jadeshaa continues to weave stories from local lore into cinematic narratives, the Kannada film industry looks forward to his next offering with anticipation.