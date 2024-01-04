en English
Arts & Entertainment

Scriptwriter Jadeshaa Lauded by Actor Darshan for ‘Kaatera’ Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
Scriptwriter Jadeshaa Lauded by Actor Darshan for ‘Kaatera’ Success

Scriptwriter Jadeshaa has been lauded by actor Darshan for his significant scriptwriting contributions to the successful Kannada movie ‘Kaatera’. Darshan, acknowledging the crucial role the script played in shaping the film’s success story, expressed his appreciation. The film, since its release on December 29, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark, attributing its victory to its content-driven storyline and Darshan’s stellar performance.

Jadeshaa’s Journey: From Village to Silver Screen

Jadeshaa’s journey into the realm of cinema is an inspiring tale of passion and perseverance. His love for movies was kindled during his college days when he moved from his small village to a city. The exposure to diverse cinema in the city had him captivated, and he started devouring multiple movies each week. This passion led him to helm three Kannada movies as a director, with his directorial debut, ‘Rajahamsa’, funded by his friends.

Unearthing Local Stories

Jadeshaa draws his inspiration from local stories narrated by his great-grandmother about her childhood days in North Karnataka. ‘Kaatera’ was one such story that found its way onto the silver screen, becoming the central plot of the movie. This film, like other successful Kannada films such as ‘Kantara’ and ‘Kerebete’, focuses on native stories that celebrate local cultures. ‘Kaatera’ specifically highlights the plight of farmers and traditional rituals performed for the welfare of the people and the land, resonating deeply with the audience.

Looking Ahead

As Jadeshaa basks in the success of ‘Kaatera’, he is already working on his next script. This upcoming film will feature a yet-to-be-named actor in the lead role. As Jadeshaa continues to weave stories from local lore into cinematic narratives, the Kannada film industry looks forward to his next offering with anticipation.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

