Arts & Entertainment

Script Leak Disappoints Quentin Tarantino, Director Shifts Focus to New Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, renowned filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has expressed deep disappointment after the script for his much-anticipated film, ‘The Hateful Eight’, found its way into the public domain without his consent. The director, known for his tight-knit and secretive approach to filmmaking, shared the initial draft of the script with a select few, including three actors and a producer from his previous critically-acclaimed film, ‘Django Unchained’. However, the script was leaked and circulated widely across Hollywood.

Feeling Betrayed, Tarantino Shifts Gears

Following the unexpected leak, Tarantino, feeling betrayed, took the decision to shelve ‘The Hateful Eight’ as his next directorial project. Instead, he has opted to publish the script. This move is seen as a marked departure from his usual filmmaking process and has sparked curiosity among film enthusiasts and critics alike.

Trust in Tim Roth, Suspicions Elsewhere

While Tarantino hasn’t pinpointed the exact source of the leak, he has expressed his complete trust in British actor Tim Roth. This implies that the leak may have originated from the agents of either Michael Madsen or Bruce Dern, the other two actors who had access to the script. This incident has raised questions about the discretion exercised by representatives and actors in the film industry.

Future Projects and Silver Linings

Despite the setback caused by the leak, Tarantino indicated that he might revisit ‘The Hateful Eight’ in the future. He also revealed that he is currently working on another script, which he is more enthusiastic about. This incident, while unfortunate, has served to heighten anticipation for Tarantino’s future projects and underscored the need for greater confidentiality within the film industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

