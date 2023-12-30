Script Doctor to the Stars: Scott Frank’s Unseen Impact on Hollywood

Scott Frank, the creative force behind the much-acclaimed Netflix series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Godless’, has now been featured in an in-depth New Yorker article. Beyond his publicly recognized work as a writer and director for several high-profile projects, Frank has carved a niche for himself as a top-notch script doctor in Hollywood, commanding a staggering fee of up to $300,000 per week.

Humble Beginnings

Frank’s journey to fame began in the 1990s with contributions to films like ‘Dead Again’ and ‘Malice’. However, his meteoric rise as a scriptwriter was marked by successful ventures like ‘Get Shorty’, ‘Out of Sight’, ‘The Interpreter’, and blockbuster superhero films including ‘The Wolverine’ and ‘Logan’.

Behind-The-Scenes Virtuoso

Despite his numerous credited works, Frank’s most significant contribution lies in his behind-the-scenes work as a script doctor. He has lent his expertise to nearly sixty films, focusing on improving character development and relationships. Films like ‘Minority Report’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’, ‘The Ring’, ‘Gravity’, and ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’ bear the distinctive imprint of his creative genius, even though he often goes uncredited.

Upcoming Ventures

Frank’s future projects include ‘Monsieur Spade’, a television series starring Clive Owen, set to air on AMC. This venture will further showcase his versatile talent as he steps in as a co-writer and director. Amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Scott Frank continues to weave narratives that resonate deeply with audiences, shaping the cinematic landscape with his unique storytelling.