Screenwest Revamps Scripted Department, Appoints New Leaders Amid Western Australia’s Screen Industry Boom

Screenwest, the venerated Western Australian screen agency, has catalyzed a transformation in its scripted department, elevating Tenille Kennedy to the role of head of scripted: content and talent, and bestowing upon Kirby Brierty the mantle of scripted production programme manager. Already in the thick of their newly assigned roles, both Kennedy and Brierty are primed to inject fresh vitality into the burgeoning Western Australian screen landscape.

Tenille Kennedy: Orchestrating Screenwest’s Scripted Future

Tenille Kennedy, who cut her teeth as Screenwest’s scripted executive for a span surpassing two years, now finds herself at the helm of the agency’s scripted production funding and development programs. Her remit includes overseeing the genesis, evolution, and realization of these initiatives. Her fervor for the creative upswing witnessed in Western Australia shines through, as she looks forward to collaborating with local storytellers and screen practitioners, who are the lifeblood of the region’s screen industry.

Kirby Brierty: Stepping into the Scripted Spotlight

Kirby Brierty, a veteran of theatre and screen, joins Kennedy in managing Screenwest’s scripted production funding programs. Brierty’s appointment signifies the expanding horizons of Screenwest’s scripted department and an acknowledgment of the crucial role these funding initiatives play in fostering the growth of the screen industry in Western Australia.

Western Australia’s Screen Renaissance

Western Australia is currently witnessing an unprecedented upsurge in film and TV project attraction and development. Screenwest’s CEO, Rikki Lea Bestall, underscored this reality. Bestall also stressed that the duo of Kennedy and Brierty bring to the table a wealth of knowledge and industry experience. Their collective expertise will prove invaluable to the Western Australian scripted sector, especially during this period of exponential growth. The future of the Western Australian screen industry looks promising, thanks to the vision and expertise of industry stalwarts such as Kennedy and Brierty.