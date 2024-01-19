Screen Gab's Take on 'The Marvels' and the Future of MCU

In a bustling landscape of cinematic releases, Screen Gab's newsletter has chosen to explore the entertainment industry beyond the mere metrics of box office performance. The spotlight this week is on 'The Marvels,' a film that, despite being branded a commercial failure, stands tall as a refreshing, female-centric superhero extravaganza.

An Unfair Label for 'The Marvels'

Tracy Brown, a seasoned entertainment analyst, leads the discussion on 'The Marvels.' The movie, despite its perceived box office shortcomings, is a celebration of femininity and power in the superhero realm. The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, holds the honor of being the highest-grossing film ever helmed by a Black woman. Yet, its financial performance has been unfairly labeled as a flop, overshadowing the film's cinematic context and its potential to shape the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Emmys Recap and Entertainment Recommendations

The newsletter also revisits the recent Emmys, recounting the memorable experiences of Ronald Gladden and encapsulating the list of winners and standout fashion moments. Amid the glitz, glamour, and trophy handovers, human stories of struggle, ambition, and triumph echo loudly.

For those seeking solace in the familiar and the comforting during these turbulent times, Screen Gab recommends 'All Creatures Great and Small' on PBS. For a dose of hearty laughter, 'Would I Lie to You?' on BritBox, a British panel show, is a bright spot.

Unveiling the Future of MCU

Besides the entertaining diversions, the newsletter delves deeper into the MCU's future, examining key characters such as Kamala Khan, Yelena Belova, and Kate Bishop. These young heroes are not only vital to the narrative but also indicative of a new era of female heroes in the MCU, promising an exciting evolution of the franchise.

Zach Woods: Behind the Entertainment

The newsletter wraps up with an intimate conversation with Zach Woods. The actor opens up about his upcoming show 'In the Know,' sharing his personal entertainment recommendations and news consumption habits. Woods' casual yet insightful viewpoint offers a unique perspective, reminding us that even in the world of entertainment, the human element remains paramount.