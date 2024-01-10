en English
Arts & Entertainment

Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ in the Lead

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:38 pm EST
Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' in the Lead

As the sun rose today, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations were unveiled, with ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ stealing the limelight by bagging four nominations each, including for the guild’s top ensemble prize. The much-anticipated awards ceremony is slated to be broadcast live on Netflix on February 24, marking a pivotal moment for the film industry.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead the Charge

‘Barbie’, a cinematic masterpiece in its own right, secured nominations for lead actress Margot Robbie, supporting actor Ryan Gosling, and for its exceptional stunt ensemble. It’s a testament to the film’s distinctive narrative and compelling performances. ‘Oppenheimer’ earned its spot among the contenders with nominations for lead actor Cillian Murphy, and supporting actors Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt. In fact, Murphy and Downey Jr. recently basked in the glow of their victories at the Golden Globes, adding more gravitas to their SAG nominations.

Other Contenders and Notable Snubs

‘American Fiction,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ are also in the running for the top award, each bringing a unique narrative and stellar performances to the table. However, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ faced a snub that raised eyebrows, as Leonardo DiCaprio was notably left out of the best actor lineup. ‘May December’, despite its critical acclaim, was conspicuously absent from any category, sparking conversations about the unpredictability of awards season.

The SAG Awards and Their Role in Foreshadowing the Oscars

Historically, SAG Award winners often find themselves on the Oscar stage, making these nominations a potential indicator of success at the Academy Awards. Yet, there have been instances where actors overlooked by SAG still secure Oscar nominations, keeping the awards season intriguing and unpredictable. As the SAG Awards serve as a precursor to the Oscars, the nominations announced today hold significant weight in the lead-up to Hollywood’s biggest night.

The nominations encompass a wide array of categories, including lead and supporting roles in film, stunt ensembles, and television series ensemble awards, showcasing the diversity and depth of talent in the film and television industry. As we inch closer to the awards ceremony, the anticipation continues to build, with all eyes on who will take home the coveted SAG awards.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

