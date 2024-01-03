en English
Scream 2022: A Fresh Take on an Iconic Horror Franchise

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
As the eerie phone rings and a chilling voice on the other end asks, “What’s your favorite scary movie?”, we are once again pulled into the horrifying world of Woodsboro. This time, it’s Scream 2022, also known as Scream 5, that takes us on a terrifying journey of suspense and bloodshed. The iconic horror franchise gets a fresh lease of life as it introduces us to a new generation of high schoolers, while also reuniting us with our beloved legacy characters.

Legacy Meets New Blood

Our old friends Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox make a triumphant return, adding a nostalgic touch to the spine-chilling narrative. However, the film doesn’t just bank on nostalgia. It revitalizes the franchise by introducing Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera as sisters Tara and Sam, along with a close-knit friend group, adding a contemporary edge to the narrative. The film follows the tradition of the original Scream with not one, but two Ghostface killers – Tara’s friend Amber and Sam’s boyfriend Richie. Their motive? To continue the ‘Stab’ franchise, the fictional film series within the Scream universe, adding a meta layer to the horror.

A ‘Requel’ That Reinvigorates

Scream 2022 is described as a ‘requel’, a term that perfectly encapsulates its essence. It connects to past movies while also reinvigorating the series storyline, striking a perfect balance between the old and the new. A testament to its success is the opening scene that subverts expectations by allowing Tara to survive a Ghostface attack, unlike the original film’s opening with Drew Barrymore. Thus, the film continues to challenge norms and keep audiences on their toes.

Bloodshed and Murder Mystery

The film features numerous deaths that echo the series’ reputation for bloodshed and murder mystery. Each death scene, marked by brutality and suspense, serves both to horrify and to move the plot forward. It is interesting to note that Scream 2022‘s kill count is one of the lowest in the franchise with eight deaths, one less than the original film. However, brace yourselves as the upcoming Scream 6 is said to have the highest kill count to date with 13 deaths, featuring three Ghostface killers. Set to expand on the events of Scream 2022, Scream 6 is scheduled for release on March 10, 2023.

As we anticipate the release of Scream 6, we can’t help but reflect on the lasting impact of Ghostface on audiences. The killer’s terrifying verbal taunts and the suspense of who is behind the mask continue to haunt us. Even after decades, the Scream franchise continues to redefine horror, pushing boundaries and keeping us hooked to our screens.

