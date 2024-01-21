Scottish Chamber Orchestra Marks 50th Anniversary with Dynamic Concert

On the auspicious occasion of its golden jubilee, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra (SCO) demonstrated its vibrant present rather than reminiscing about its past. The 50th-anniversary concert, held at The City Halls in Glasgow, accentuated the ensemble's unique strengths under the baton of Principal Conductor Maxim Emelyanychev.

From Opera to Orchestral Grandeur

The concert commenced with the Suite from Elena Langer's 2016 opera, 'Figaro Gets a Divorce.' Known for its increasing popularity on the concert platform, the suite demanded a large orchestra, incorporating diverse instruments such as the piano, celesta, and accordion. This contemporary piece set the stage, showcasing the orchestra's versatility and dynamism.

Mozart's Concerto and a Surprise Symphony

Following the opera suite, Mozart's Concerto for Two Pianos was performed. Emelyanychev, alongside Dmitry Ablogin, masterfully played fortepianos, adding another layer of depth to the concert. The encore featured Philip Higham, rendering 'The Swan' from Saint-Saens' 'Carnival of the Animals,' further accentuating the diversity of the repertoire.

In the second part of the concert, Haydn's 'Surprise' Symphony No. 94 echoed through the hall. The entire orchestra stood for this performance, resulting in a precise and dynamic rendition that added a distinct flavor to the evening.

A Jubilant Conclusion

The concert culminated with 'Jubilee' by SCO Associate Composer Jay Capperauld. This piece, a collection of variations on the 'Happy Birthday' tune, included references to other composers, hinting at its potential for future popularity. This whimsical encore served as a fitting end to the anniversary celebration, encapsulating the spirit of the orchestra's journey.

The concert was not only a milestone for the orchestra but also a testament to its continued dynamism and commitment to musical excellence.