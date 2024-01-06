en English
Arts & Entertainment

Scott the Busker to Perform Live at Northwind Art’s ‘Burst of Color’ Exhibit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Scott the Busker to Perform Live at Northwind Art’s ‘Burst of Color’ Exhibit

Scott Braman, fondly recognized in his local community as Scott the Busker, is set to deliver a live musical spectacle at the Jeanette Best Gallery, an integral part of Northwind Art in Port Townsend, this coming Sunday. The event, spanning a couple of hours from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., promises to entertain audiences with Braman’s acoustic guitar renditions, offering his unique spin on classic melodies such as The Beatles’ ‘Till There Was You’ and Antonio Carlos Jobim’s ‘Girl from Ipanema.’

Burst of Color: A Visual and Auditory Feast

The attendees will have the unique privilege of savoring these performances amidst the ‘Burst of Color’ exhibit, the gallery’s current display. Braman’s music intends to amplify the visual experience, thereby fostering a harmonious blend of auditory and visual arts.

A Celebration of Art and Music

Braman has expressed his aspiration to bolster the visual arts through his melodies. His performances are not just another live event; they are a testament to his commitment to supporting other artistic forms and creating a holistic sensory experience for attendees.

Open to all Art and Music Enthusiasts

The event is open to the public, free of charge. There is no ticket required to explore the exhibit or listen to the music, making it an accessible platform for all art and music lovers. For those interested in knowing more about Northwind Art’s exhibits and activities, additional information can be found on their official website.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

