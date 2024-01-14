en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Scott Michael Nathan: Unmasking Hollywood in ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:10 pm EST
Scott Michael Nathan: Unmasking Hollywood in ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions’

On the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Scott Michael Nathan, a preeminent photographer, director, and video artist, has made his literary debut with ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions.’ Through a collection of humorous and tragicomic tales drawn from his personal encounters with Hollywood’s illustrious and infamous, Nathan peels back the glitz and glamour to reveal the often absurd realities of LA’s elite.

Unveiling Hollywood’s Curtains

Nathan’s book unfolds a series of vignettes, offering an intimate glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of celebrities, models, and high-profile figures. It spans encounters with A-listers, Presidents, and porn stars, and dives into experiences with psychedelics, painting a candid picture of the city’s glamorous yet chaotic culture. The stories, akin to a real-life ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ are a testament to Nathan’s knack for storytelling and his ability to spotlight the humorous side of life’s most awkward moments.

From Social Media Anecdotes to Published Book

Before ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions,’ Nathan’s storytelling prowess was primarily recognized through his social media anecdotes, which rapidly amassed a significant following. The popularity of these tales was a stepping stone to the book’s creation, crystallizing the adage that every story matters, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant. The book’s successful crowdfunding on Kickstarter is further proof of his strong fan base and the public’s appetite for behind-the-scenes Hollywood tales.

Celebrity Endorsement and Anticipated Book Signing

The book has already captured the attention and praise of celebrities like Zooey Deschanel, who likened it to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ a testament to its humor and entertainment value. Nathan is also scheduled for a book signing at Book Soup in West Hollywood, a much-anticipated event that promises to draw in fans and curious readers alike. ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions’ is not just a book; it’s an invitation to experience the good, the bad, and the hilarious of Hollywood’s whirlwind culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment Books United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
In the world of the wildly popular video game Fallout 4, players are accustomed to unexpected encounters and unusual scenarios, but a recent glitch has taken the unusual to a new level. A player, known in the gaming community as ItsYaBoi1232, stumbled upon a bug that allowed them to engage in a dialogue with a
Fallout 4 Players Encounter Unusual 'Talking Dog' Glitch
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
6 mins ago
'Pokemon Horizons: The Series' - A New Era of Animated Storytelling
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
9 mins ago
Unveiling Local Talents: New Art Exhibit at Edmonds Waterfront Center
El Paso's Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball
1 min ago
El Paso's Top Ticket-Selling Events of 2023: From Broadway to Baseball
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
4 mins ago
BAFTA Tea Party: A Parade of Celebrity Fashion and Onset of Awards Season
PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards
6 mins ago
PGA Announces Historic International Nominees for 35th Film Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
29 seconds
Thrilling Day of High School Athletics: Wrestling, Swimming, and Basketball Highlights
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
29 seconds
Utah Dad's Viral Hack Employs Cartoon Stickers to Promote Healthy Eating for Kids
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
30 seconds
West Virginia's Indelible Legacy in College Football
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
52 seconds
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
56 seconds
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
57 seconds
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
1 min
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
1 min
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
1 min
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app