Scott Michael Nathan: Unmasking Hollywood in ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions’

On the bustling streets of Los Angeles, Scott Michael Nathan, a preeminent photographer, director, and video artist, has made his literary debut with ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions.’ Through a collection of humorous and tragicomic tales drawn from his personal encounters with Hollywood’s illustrious and infamous, Nathan peels back the glitz and glamour to reveal the often absurd realities of LA’s elite.

Unveiling Hollywood’s Curtains

Nathan’s book unfolds a series of vignettes, offering an intimate glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of celebrities, models, and high-profile figures. It spans encounters with A-listers, Presidents, and porn stars, and dives into experiences with psychedelics, painting a candid picture of the city’s glamorous yet chaotic culture. The stories, akin to a real-life ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ are a testament to Nathan’s knack for storytelling and his ability to spotlight the humorous side of life’s most awkward moments.

From Social Media Anecdotes to Published Book

Before ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions,’ Nathan’s storytelling prowess was primarily recognized through his social media anecdotes, which rapidly amassed a significant following. The popularity of these tales was a stepping stone to the book’s creation, crystallizing the adage that every story matters, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant. The book’s successful crowdfunding on Kickstarter is further proof of his strong fan base and the public’s appetite for behind-the-scenes Hollywood tales.

Celebrity Endorsement and Anticipated Book Signing

The book has already captured the attention and praise of celebrities like Zooey Deschanel, who likened it to ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm,’ a testament to its humor and entertainment value. Nathan is also scheduled for a book signing at Book Soup in West Hollywood, a much-anticipated event that promises to draw in fans and curious readers alike. ‘The Big Book of Bad Decisions’ is not just a book; it’s an invitation to experience the good, the bad, and the hilarious of Hollywood’s whirlwind culture.