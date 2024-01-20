Scott Manners, Founder of Artists & Representatives, Dies at 68, Leaving a Legacy of Inspiration

Scott Manners, the revered talent agent and founder of Artists & Representatives, has died at the age of 68 following a short fight with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Manners, whose career in the entertainment industry spanned over three decades, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Unwavering Commitment to Artists

Manners embarked on his journey in the talent agency sector with the establishment of Stone Manners. The agency saw several evolutions over the years, becoming Stone Manners Salners in 2010 with the joining of Glenn Salners as a partner. In 2019, the agency rebranded as Artists & Representatives, marking its expansion to New York City and the welcoming of more partners.

Throughout his illustrious career, Manners was an unwavering advocate for artists. He was renowned for his dedication to making a difference in the lives of the people he represented, many of whom are some of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry today.

A Legacy Rooted in Hope and Inspiration

In a poignant tribute, the agency emphasized Manners' relentless pursuit of the 'unattainable.' This philosophy, a cornerstone of Manners' approach to life and work, was about the belief that striving for the seemingly impossible is what imbues life with hope and meaning. A quote from playwright Eugene O'Neill, emphasizing the importance of chasing goals beyond one's grasp for self-realization, was included in the tribute.

Manners' legacy is one of passion, hope, and inspiration. His unwavering commitment to artist representation, his positive influence on the industry, and his enduring impact on society are testaments to a life lived with conviction.

Remembering Scott Manners

As the news of his passing spread, the entertainment industry expressed its collective grief. Tributes poured in, commending Manners' significant contribution to the sector, his kindness, and the positive influence he wielded. His death marks a significant loss to the industry, but his legacy continues to inspire and will live on in the artists he represented and the many lives he touched.

The entertainment world says goodbye to a true champion of artists, a man who believed in the power of hope, and a beacon of inspiration. Scott Manners will be remembered not just for the talent he nurtured, but for the hope and passion he ignited in the hearts of those fortunate enough to cross paths with him.