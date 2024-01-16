Scott H. Biram Prepares to Release 'The One & Only Scott H. Biram', His 13th Album

Acclaimed solo blues artist, Scott H. Biram, is set to release his 13th album, 'The One & Only Scott H. Biram' on March 29, marking nearly three decades of his music career. Known for his raw, unfiltered sound—a testament to his resilience even after surviving a near-fatal crash in 2003, Biram's upcoming album is a blend of blues, country, folk, metal, and hard rock.

Recording Amidst the Pandemic

The pandemic provided Biram with the opportunity to create new music, leading to the production of nine original tracks and two traditional covers. His new work attempts to balance professional production with the lo-fi, gritty aesthetics of his earlier records.

Exploring Personal and Social Themes

The album encompasses tracks that delve into personal and social themes, like the effects of poverty in Texas and reflections on the January 6 riot. Despite the diversity of topics, Biram perceives his albums as expressions rather than concepts, stitching together various aspects of life.

Embodiment of Texas Tradition

Biram plans to promote the album with an extensive tour in 2024, continuing to embody the Texas tradition of rugged, individualistic music. The forthcoming album, 'The One & Only Scott H. Biram,' is a testament to his nearly three-decade-long journey from a Texan musician to a solo bluesman.