Scott Gillies Clinches People's Choice Award at Oak Bay's Arts Alive Exhibition

In a celebration of art and community, Oak Bay Parks, Recreation, and Culture's annual Arts Alive Sculptural Exhibition has swept the local populace off their feet, sparking conversations about the essence of home. Running from July through November, the exhibition was a vibrant tableau of creativity, with the theme, 'What is Home?'

Advertisment

Residents Cast Their Votes

Residents and visitors alike were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite sculptures throughout the exhibition period, adding a layer of democratic participation to the event.

Scott Gillies: The People's Choice

Advertisment

The People's Choice award was bagged by local artist Scott Gillies for his sculpture 'In-Den-Tation.' This piece, a whimsical portrayal of a fox family at their den's entrance, resonated deeply with the audience. The sculpture, sponsored by Mike and Rebecca Miller, found its home at the intersection of Oak Bay and Monterey Avenue, becoming a cornerstone of local culture over the exhibition's duration.

Gillies' Multidisciplinary Approach

Scott Gillies is celebrated for his multidisciplinary approach to art, seamlessly merging drawing, painting, 3D chalk art, animation, sculpture, photography, and filmmaking. His works often weave in whimsical and surreal elements tied to the natural world, building a narrative that is as engaging as it is thought-provoking.

Advertisment

Runner-Up Sculptures

Coming in second and third were 'Horaltic Pose - Cormorant' by Erick James and 'Shelter' by Peter Vogelaar. These pieces, too, garnered considerable appreciation, highlighting the wealth of talent showcased at the exhibition.

The sculptures from this exhibition will continue to grace Oak Bay until April 2024, offering residents and visitors alike a chance to experience these artistic masterpieces. Furthermore, those interested in owning a piece of this unique exhibit can do so, as the sculptures are available for private purchase. Walking and cycling maps to facilitate the viewing of these sculptures are available at Oak Bay Recreation Centers and on the Arts Alive webpage.