Arts & Entertainment

Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Scorsese Hopes to Draw Day-Lewis out of Retirement for a New Film

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has ignited the possibility of a cinematic reunion with three-time Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who officially retired from acting in 2017. The prospect emerged during Scorsese’s speech at the NBR Awards, where he fondly reminisced about their past collaborations on ‘The Age of Innocence’ and the powerhouse ‘Gangs of New York’.

Scorsese’s Desire for a Reunion

Scorsese’s desire to work with Day-Lewis again was palpable during his speech at the awards gala. Day-Lewis, in response, expressed his gratitude and termed his earlier collaborations with Scorsese as some of the greatest joys of his acting career. The possibility of such a reunion has stirred excitement among fans and critics alike, creating a buzz in the entertainment industry.

Potential Project: ‘A Life of Jesus’

Scorsese hinted at a potential project that could mark Day-Lewis’s return to the silver screen—an adaptation of Shusaku Endo’s ‘A Life of Jesus’. Scorsese has already prepared a script for this film, which promises a concise portrayal of Jesus Christ. This would follow the director’s earlier religious exploration in ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’.

Speculation and Hope

While there’s no formal confirmation of Day-Lewis’s return to acting, the tantalizing possibility of another collaboration with Scorsese has added an intriguing layer to the actor’s retirement. Meanwhile, fans can revisit Day-Lewis’s powerful performance in ‘Gangs of New York,’ where he shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz, to rekindle their admiration for this remarkable actor.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

