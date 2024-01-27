Scorsese, Gladstone Discuss 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Smithsonian

In an event brimming with historical significance and cinematic brilliance, the Smithsonian Museum of the American Indian played host to a lively discussion involving director Martin Scorsese, actress Lily Gladstone, and Osage Nation's Chief Standing Bear. The focus was their Oscar-nominated film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon', a chilling depiction of the systematic murders of members of the Osage nation a century ago. This event was more than a mere film promotion – it was a stark reminder of America's racist past and a step towards acknowledging and confronting it.

Scorsese and Gladstone on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

In attendance were not just film enthusiasts but also the Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other esteemed dignitaries. The occasion was marked by a performance from the Osage Singers, evoking the spirit and culture of the Osage Nation. The secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, expressed the importance of such events in facilitating dialogues about America's racist past.

Scorsese, whose film received 10 Oscar nominations, voiced his belief in the film's ability to foster respect for indigenous culture. He underscored the timeliness of the film's release, which coincides with the contentious debate surrounding the teaching of American history and the enactment of restrictive educational laws. A notable example is the 2021 Oklahoma law that curtails the teaching of certain historical aspects.

Gladstone's Journey and Scorsese's Cameo

Lily Gladstone, nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film, shared insights into her casting journey. The audience listened with rapt attention as she narrated her experiences being part of a film that serves to educate and expose historical atrocities. In a surprising revelation, Scorsese divulged his cameo in the film as a radio show producer, adding a personal touch to the event.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' – A New Lens for American History

The film is more than just a cinematic masterpiece; it is seen as a tool for enlightening the public and contributing to a better understanding of American history. By bringing to light the atrocities faced by the Osage Nation, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is starting conversations that are long overdue and fostering a new respect for indigenous cultures.