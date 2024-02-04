ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum Unveils StoryWorld: A STEAM Exhibit Guided by the Hero's Journey

In the heart of Ashland, the ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum has unveiled a groundbreaking exhibit, StoryWorld, a blend of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) principles and art, creating an enriching STEAM experience. The exhibit is ingeniously designed to take visitors, particularly children and teenagers, on a fictional journey that mirrors the archetypal hero's journey narrative.

StoryWorld: A Hero's Journey

Visitors to StoryWorld venture into tall glass cases teeming with miniature figures. These figures represent various stages of the hero's journey, including confronting challenges, surmounting obstacles, and sharing the acquired wisdom upon returning home. The interactive displays serve as vehicles for self-reflection, decision-making, and creative expression, with the overarching goal of fostering innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Impacting Education and Beyond

The Oregon Department of Education, along with local educational leaders, acknowledges the potency of STEAM activities in enhancing graduation rates and nurturing career technical education (CTE). The recognition echoes the broader sentiment about the importance of creative, inventive minds in various fields and the interconnectedness of disciplines in problem-solving and understanding the world.

Celebrating Creativity and Innovation

Beyond StoryWorld, the ScienceWorks Museum offers other interactive exhibits like a massive harmonograph, a black hole marble drop, and a NASA-inspired space center. StoryWorld, however, stands out as a unique creation of Cynthia Salbato, a ScienceWorks board member. The exhibit showcases dioramas that trigger a writing game about personal life roles, emphasizing storytelling's pivotal role in shaping our lives.

Parents and educators in the local community laud the innovative integration of arts with science in StoryWorld, making the exhibit a beacon of interdisciplinary learning and a testament to the transformative power of creativity in the realm of science and technology.