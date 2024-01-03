Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Leviathan’ Set to Resurface in 4K by Kino Lorber

The cult classic sci-fi thriller, ‘Leviathan’ (1989), is set to captivate audiences once again with its upgraded 4K resolution. This anticipated release, slated for February 20, 2024, comes from the esteemed distribution house, Kino Lorber. The film has been meticulously rescanned from the original 35mm interpositive and the 2-disc edition is a concoction of a UHD100 Blu-ray disc and a BD50 Blu-ray disc.

Enhanced Visual and Auditory Experience

The 4K presentation, marked by a stunning 2160p resolution and Dolby Vision HDR, promises to provide viewers with an immersive visual treat. Complementing the enhanced visuals, the audio options include 5.1 surround sound and lossless 2.0 audio, encapsulating the viewer in a multi-sensory cinematic experience.

Special Features and Commentaries

This release comes enriched with new bonus features, including audio commentary from renowned film historians Steve Mitchell and Nathaniel Thompson. Adding to the allure, legacy interviews with actors Hector Elizondo and Ernie Hudson, who played significant roles in the film, have been included.

Leviathan: A Dive into the Plot

Directed by George P. Cosmatos and penned by David Webb Peoples and Jeb Stuart, ‘Leviathan’ takes viewers on a thrilling deep-sea journey. The plot revolves around a deep-sea mining crew that stumbles upon a sunken freighter concealing a deadly secret. The crew, led by actors Peter Weller and Richard Crenna, is drawn into a fight for survival against a terrifying genetic experiment gone awry. Notable in the film are the special effects by Stan Winston, coupled with a heart-racing musical score by Jerry Goldsmith. The cast also includes Amanda Pays, Daniel Stern, Michael Carmine, Lisa Eilbacher, and Meg Foster.