Arts & Entertainment

Sci-fi Film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Promoted at Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:35 am EST
Sci-fi Film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Promoted at Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence, Sparks Social Media Frenzy

A buzz of anticipation gripped Mumbai’s Bandstand area when characters from the forthcoming sci-fi flick, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, appeared outside the illustrious residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as Mannat. Masked figures, brandishing futuristic weapons and a poster proclaiming a new release date of May 9, 2024, sparked a flurry of social media activity.

Unconventional Promotion Strikes a Chord

The promotional tactic, as unconventional as the film’s theme, stirred a medley of reactions on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Spirited debates ensued about the significance of selecting such a landmark spot for the film’s promotion. Some wittily inferred that Prabhas, the lead actor of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, acknowledges the colossal brand appeal of Shah Rukh Khan and Mannat.

Recent Box Office Clash Adds Fuel

The incident also served as a trigger, reigniting discussions about the recent box office showdown between Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki’ and Prabhas’ ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’. Even though ‘Dunki’ had a head start, ‘Salaar’ managed to steal the spotlight with its pan-India release, securing a more substantial opening.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ – A Star-studded Affair

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is nothing short of a cinematic extravaganza, featuring a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Initially set to hit screens on January 12, the release was postponed, with the new date being revealed in the unconventional promotion at Mannat.

This unique promotion strategy, and the social media storm it created, has undoubtedly set the stage for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. As May 9, 2024, inches closer, fans eagerly await to see if the film lives up to the hype generated by its high-profile cast and audacious promotional tactics.

India
