en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Schweppes’ ‘The Social Sound’: A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Schweppes’ ‘The Social Sound’: A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction

On Friday 29 December, the vibrant city of Cape Town came alive with an extraordinary event – ‘The Social Sound.’ This was not just another marketing activation. Instead, it was an innovative amalgamation of music, technology, and real-life social interaction, orchestrated by the renowned beverage brand, Schweppes. The event saw the brand collaborating with Amapiano artist Daliwonga in a bid to create a unique, immersive experience that went beyond the digital realm.

A Sonic Treasure Hunt

The event was a literal treasure hunt, with participants guided not by maps or clues, but by sound. They followed the music from their headphones, which served as a 3D soundscape navigator. The volume and clarity of the sound changed as they neared the event’s secret location. It was an experience that leveraged the universal allure of music, using it as a tool to draw people in and guide their journey.

An Unforgettable Finale

As participants reached their destination, they were rewarded with a live performance by Daliwonga. DJ Le Soul, Scorpion Kings, Fizz, and Shai-A also graced the stage, their performances complemented by a selection of Schweppes beverages, cocktails, and canapes. It was a celebration of music, camaraderie, and the joy of discovery, serving as the perfect culmination to the novel adventure.

Encouraging Real-Life Social Interactions

According to Schweppes representatives Pietro Pio Cirsone and Ramokone Ledwaba from The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Africa respectively, the activation underscored the brand’s ethos of promoting real-life social interactions over digital engagement. The event was a testament to the brand’s commitment to fostering human connections, encouraging participants to break free from the confines of their digital screens and engage with the world around them.

The experience was conceived and executed by WPP Open X and Grey, with Yessian handling the sound engineering. The sound engineers deconstructed Daliwonga’s track, transforming it into an immersive journey that guided participants to the event. ‘The Social Sound’ not only served as an engaging marketing campaign for Schweppes but also as a reminder of the power of music and the importance of real-world social interactions.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello: A Bond Beyond Stardom

By BNN Correspondents

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle Finds an Unexpected Spark with Dr. Liam Cavanagh

By BNN Correspondents

Sriti Jha Warns Fans as Twitter Account Gets Hacked: A Sobering Reminder of Cyber Vulnerability

By BNN Correspondents

Free Fire's Winterland Event Offers Free M1917 Crowned Conqueror Skin

By Salman Khan

Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India's Esports Eco ...
@Business · 8 mins
Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India's Esports Eco ...
heart comment 0
Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham’s Remarkable Turnaround

By BNN Correspondents

Phil Parkinson Hails Support of Hollywood Owners in Wrexham's Remarkable Turnaround
Great Southern Region: A Vibrant Tapestry of Weekend Events

By BNN Correspondents

Great Southern Region: A Vibrant Tapestry of Weekend Events
Swan Huntley’s Debut Novel ‘We Could Be Beautiful’: A Kaleidoscope of Wealth, Desire, and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Swan Huntley's Debut Novel 'We Could Be Beautiful': A Kaleidoscope of Wealth, Desire, and Identity
Jiangshi X: Unleashing New Powers and Fusion Possibilities

By BNN Correspondents

Jiangshi X: Unleashing New Powers and Fusion Possibilities
Latest Headlines
World News
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
51 seconds
A Turbulent Journey: Reflections on Tipperary Hurling Team's 2023 Season
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
1 min
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
2 mins
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
2 mins
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
2 mins
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
2 mins
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
2 mins
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
2 mins
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
2 mins
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app