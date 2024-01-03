Schweppes’ ‘The Social Sound’: A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction

On Friday 29 December, the vibrant city of Cape Town came alive with an extraordinary event – ‘The Social Sound.’ This was not just another marketing activation. Instead, it was an innovative amalgamation of music, technology, and real-life social interaction, orchestrated by the renowned beverage brand, Schweppes. The event saw the brand collaborating with Amapiano artist Daliwonga in a bid to create a unique, immersive experience that went beyond the digital realm.

A Sonic Treasure Hunt

The event was a literal treasure hunt, with participants guided not by maps or clues, but by sound. They followed the music from their headphones, which served as a 3D soundscape navigator. The volume and clarity of the sound changed as they neared the event’s secret location. It was an experience that leveraged the universal allure of music, using it as a tool to draw people in and guide their journey.

An Unforgettable Finale

As participants reached their destination, they were rewarded with a live performance by Daliwonga. DJ Le Soul, Scorpion Kings, Fizz, and Shai-A also graced the stage, their performances complemented by a selection of Schweppes beverages, cocktails, and canapes. It was a celebration of music, camaraderie, and the joy of discovery, serving as the perfect culmination to the novel adventure.

Encouraging Real-Life Social Interactions

According to Schweppes representatives Pietro Pio Cirsone and Ramokone Ledwaba from The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Africa respectively, the activation underscored the brand’s ethos of promoting real-life social interactions over digital engagement. The event was a testament to the brand’s commitment to fostering human connections, encouraging participants to break free from the confines of their digital screens and engage with the world around them.

The experience was conceived and executed by WPP Open X and Grey, with Yessian handling the sound engineering. The sound engineers deconstructed Daliwonga’s track, transforming it into an immersive journey that guided participants to the event. ‘The Social Sound’ not only served as an engaging marketing campaign for Schweppes but also as a reminder of the power of music and the importance of real-world social interactions.