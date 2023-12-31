en English
Arts & Entertainment

Schwarzenegger Reveals: O.J. Simpson Was Initially Cast as The Terminator

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:46 am EST


In a surprising revelation, Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has disclosed that the role of The Terminator, which propelled him to stardom and became a defining moment in his acting career, was initially set to be played by O.J. Simpson. The disclosure came during Schwarzenegger’s recent appearance on the Smartless podcast.

The Initial Cast: O.J. Simpson and Schwarzenegger

According to Schwarzenegger, director James Cameron had originally cast Simpson, a celebrated football player turned actor, as the cyborg antagonist in the 1984 blockbuster. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger was initially considered for the role of Kyle Reese, the rebel soldier.

However, Schwarzenegger expressed a strong affinity for the role of The Terminator, leading to a significant shift in casting. Despite Simpson’s enthusiasm for the project, Cameron eventually decided to cast Schwarzenegger in the titular role.

The Terminator: A Box Office Triumph

The decision proved to be a wise one. Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of The Terminator was met with widespread acclaim, and the movie became a box office sensation, earning over $78 million. The film’s success led to multiple sequels, with Schwarzenegger reprising his role in each.

O.J. Simpson: A Controversial Figure

Post ‘The Terminator’, Simpson’s life took a dark turn. He was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995. However, a civil trial later held him liable for their wrongful deaths.

Other Hollywood News

Amid Schwarzenegger’s revelation, other Hollywood news has made headlines. Gary Oldman, the acclaimed actor, has expressed criticism of his involvement in a certain franchise, while a notable British actor is making a return to television. Additionally, recent Marvel films have been underperforming at the box office, marking a shift in the cinematic landscape.

Arts & Entertainment
