en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Schwarzenegger and Kevin Miles Team Up for a Fitness-Focused Commercial Shoot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Schwarzenegger and Kevin Miles Team Up for a Fitness-Focused Commercial Shoot

Renowned actor and seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, was recently spotted at a commercial shoot at Gold’s Gym in Venice, Los Angeles, accompanied by actor Kevin Miles, famed for his role as Jake from State Farm. The gym, which Schwarzenegger helped to popularize years ago, served as the perfect backdrop for the shoot, emphasizing both actors’ shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Schwarzenegger and Miles: A Powerful Duo

During the shoot, Miles was observed keenly watching Schwarzenegger perform bicep exercises, a testament to the latter’s fitness prowess. Schwarzenegger, dressed in black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt, exuded the aura of a seasoned fitness enthusiast, while Miles, donning his recognizable Jake from State Farm outfit consisting of tan khakis and a red long-sleeve shirt, provided a unique contrast.

A Shoot to Remember

The commercial shoot extended to an outdoor session at the gym, allowing both actors to showcase their dedication to fitness in a vibrant, open setting. The shoot culminated with Schwarzenegger and Miles riding away on their bikes, further emphasizing their fitness-centric lifestyle.

Miles’ Rise to Fame

Kevin Miles has been portraying Jake from State Farm since 2020, taking over from Jake Stone who originated the role in a 2011 commercial. Miles, who outperformed 40 other finalists for the role, has since evolved into a social media influencer, and his character has soared in popularity. His portrayal of Jake has unlocked new opportunities in his acting career, including appearances in minor roles on shows like Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fitness United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 seconds ago
AI Comedy Special Mimicking George Carlin Sparks Controversy
Comedy and artificial intelligence (AI) have collided in an unexpected and controversial way. A YouTube account named Dudesy, known for its podcast and AI experiments, released a comedy special on January 9, featuring a voice imitating the late, great comedian George Carlin. But the hour-long spectacle was not authorized by Carlin’s family, and it has
AI Comedy Special Mimicking George Carlin Sparks Controversy
Stephen Gillen: From UK's Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee
17 mins ago
Stephen Gillen: From UK's Most Wanted to Peace Prize Nominee
Acting Chief Cultural Officer Calls for Unity Ahead of Miss OECS Pageant
29 mins ago
Acting Chief Cultural Officer Calls for Unity Ahead of Miss OECS Pageant
Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Debuts on Apple TV+
1 min ago
Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Debuts on Apple TV+
True Detective Night Country: A Haunting Look at Violence Against Indigenous Women in Alaska
10 mins ago
True Detective Night Country: A Haunting Look at Violence Against Indigenous Women in Alaska
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Chanel at AFI Awards
12 mins ago
Margot Robbie Dazzles in Chanel at AFI Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
16 seconds
MS Dhoni's Unseen Contributions: Shaping the Future of Indian Cricket
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
25 seconds
Joburg Super Kings Set to Clash with MI Cape Town in SA20 2024 League
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
41 seconds
Washington Spirit Trades Star Player for Draft Pick and Allocation Money
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
4 mins
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
4 mins
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
6 mins
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
7 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
12 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
13 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app