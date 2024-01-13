Schwarzenegger and Kevin Miles Team Up for a Fitness-Focused Commercial Shoot

Renowned actor and seven-time Mr. Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 76, was recently spotted at a commercial shoot at Gold’s Gym in Venice, Los Angeles, accompanied by actor Kevin Miles, famed for his role as Jake from State Farm. The gym, which Schwarzenegger helped to popularize years ago, served as the perfect backdrop for the shoot, emphasizing both actors’ shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Schwarzenegger and Miles: A Powerful Duo

During the shoot, Miles was observed keenly watching Schwarzenegger perform bicep exercises, a testament to the latter’s fitness prowess. Schwarzenegger, dressed in black sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt, exuded the aura of a seasoned fitness enthusiast, while Miles, donning his recognizable Jake from State Farm outfit consisting of tan khakis and a red long-sleeve shirt, provided a unique contrast.

A Shoot to Remember

The commercial shoot extended to an outdoor session at the gym, allowing both actors to showcase their dedication to fitness in a vibrant, open setting. The shoot culminated with Schwarzenegger and Miles riding away on their bikes, further emphasizing their fitness-centric lifestyle.

Miles’ Rise to Fame

Kevin Miles has been portraying Jake from State Farm since 2020, taking over from Jake Stone who originated the role in a 2011 commercial. Miles, who outperformed 40 other finalists for the role, has since evolved into a social media influencer, and his character has soared in popularity. His portrayal of Jake has unlocked new opportunities in his acting career, including appearances in minor roles on shows like Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T.