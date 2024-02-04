ScHoolboy Q Advocates for SZA's Grammy Victory Amid His Own Album Announcement

As the 2024 Grammy Awards loom, rapper ScHoolboy Q from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) has publicly championed labelmate SZA, who is in the running for nine prestigious awards. Through a statement made on social media platform X, the rap artist asserted that anything less than a win for SZA would be a blatant injustice. In the midst of showing his support, ScHoolboy Q also seized the moment to announce his upcoming release 'BLUE LIPS,' set to make its debut on March 1st.

SZA's Grammy Nominations and Performance

SZA, who is slated to perform at the event, has been recognized with a whopping nine nominations, sharing the limelight with other acclaimed performers such as Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. The Grammy Awards are set to take place on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PST in Los Angeles, with the ceremony broadcasting live on CBS and Paramount+.

Honoring Top Dawg Entertainment's Visionaries

Prior to the awards, SZA paid tribute to TDE executives Anthony 'Top Dawg' Tiffith and Terrence 'Punch' Henderson at an industry event. Both were recipients of the Billboard Visionary Award, an honor acknowledging their significant contributions to the music industry. SZA specifically praised Punch for his steadfast belief in her talent, even in the face of suggestions to modify her image or music.

Triumph of 'SOS'

SZA's album 'SOS' has been nothing short of a sensation, making her the first woman in 21st-century R&B to top the chart for five consecutive weeks following its release. Despite past creative differences between SZA and TDE's president, the journey to the completion of 'SOS' has been a rewarding experience, demonstrating the power of perseverance and artistic integrity.