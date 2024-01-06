en English
Arts & Entertainment

'Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust' to Premiere at 2024 International Film Festival of Rotterdam

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
The intriguing sci-fi animation film ‘Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust’, directed by the visionary Ishan Shukla, is all set to premiere at the esteemed 2024 International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). This anticipated cinematic event will unfold in the festival’s Bright Future programme, a platform revered for highlighting original and innovative debut features.

A Dystopian Vision

The movie paints a vivid picture of a dystopian world where individuals hide their identities behind paper bags. This unconventional system, designed to eliminate social differences, faces a challenge when a council member succumbs to the allure of a free-spirited girl. Their interaction unravels a narrative that exposes a starkly different reality hidden beneath the paper-bagged society.

Rooted in Acclaim

‘Schirkoa’ stands on the shoulders of Shukla’s highly acclaimed 2016 short film of the same name. The short film earned significant praise in the festival circuit and even made its way to the longlist for the prestigious Oscars. This full-length adaptation is a product of Shukla’s decade-long dedication, which he believes mirrors contemporary societal issues.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The film showcases an impressive ensemble of voices, featuring Golshifteh Farahani, Asia Argento, and Soko, among others. Notably, it also includes guest appearances by renowned filmmakers and actors like Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. This Indo-French-German co-production is a collaborative effort, involving multiple production companies, executive produced by Anushka Shah of Civic Studios, and co-produced by Samir Sarkar.

The film is scheduled to captivate audiences at the IFFR from January 24 to February 4, marking a significant milestone in the director’s career and potentially setting a new standard for sci-fi animation.

