en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Scala: The Iconic Cinema that Transformed London’s Cultural Landscape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Scala: The Iconic Cinema that Transformed London’s Cultural Landscape

Embarking on a journey through the curtains of the past, the new documentary ‘Scala!!!’, directed by Ali Catterall and former Scala programmer Jane Giles, unravels the story of the iconic Scala Cinema in King’s Cross, London. This emblematic movie theater of the 1990s, known for its adventurous programming and eclectic blend of high art and bad taste, has left an indelible mark on film enthusiasts and the cultural landscape of London.

The Scala: A Cinema Like No Other

From 1981 to 1993, the Scala stood as a unique grindhouse and alt-cinephile repertory house, inspiring generations of filmmakers, artists, and musicians with its daring and transgressive film selections. The cinema’s programming stretched from art house to sexploitation films, creating a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences. This distinct and eclectic programming style set it apart, showcasing everything from old to new, highbrow to trashy films, many of which were unavailable elsewhere.

Yet, the Scala was more than its film repertoire. It was known for its monthly poster-style foldout sheets, all-night marathons, and an atmosphere that was both relaxed and exciting. Even the resident cats, Huston and Roy, contributed to the charm of the place. But, beyond the aesthetics, the Scala held a deeper significance as a loophole for censorship, operating as a film club that could screen X-rated films.

Memories of the Scala: Influencing a Generation

The documentary includes insights from filmmakers such as Ben Wheatley and Peter Strickland, who share their formative experiences at the Scala. Strickland vividly recalls his first encounter with the Scala as a teenager, watching ‘Eraserhead’. This exposure to the cinema’s daring double-bills and disregard for traditional film hierarchy profoundly influenced his understanding and passion for cinema.

Strickland’s lamentation of never having made a film to be screened at the Scala and his emphasis on the cinema’s irreplaceable role in the cultural fabric underscores the Scala’s lasting influence. The cinema’s demise coincided with the rise of home video formats, marking the end of an era in the UK film exhibition scene.

The Scala’s Legacy

The Scala’s closure was partly due to a battle about cinema and free expression, including a lawsuit from Warner Bros for showing ‘A Clockwork Orange’. Despite its closure, the Scala’s legacy endures, its influence still felt in the anti-establishment musicians and filmmakers it inspired. The documentary ‘Scala!!!’ serves as a poignant reminder of the Scala’s cultural significance, its daring spirit, and the transformative experiences it offered its audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Saagar K Chandra's BSS10: A Promising Action Extravaganza

By BNN Correspondents

La Vaughn Belle's 'Being of Myth and Memory': An Artistic Exploration of Colonial History and Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Sarah Giles' New Interpretation of Verdi's 'La Traviata': A Minimalist Approach

By BNN Correspondents

Opera Australia's Fresh Take on Verdi's La Traviata: A Triumph of Minimalism and Psychological Depth

By BNN Correspondents

'Ambajipeta Marriage Band': Suhas's Upcoming Film Promises Delightful ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
'Ambajipeta Marriage Band': Suhas's Upcoming Film Promises Delightful ...
heart comment 0
Abigail Breslin Voices Concerns Over Treatment of Child Actors in Hollywood

By BNN Correspondents

Abigail Breslin Voices Concerns Over Treatment of Child Actors in Hollywood
Stoan Seate’s Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life

By Israel Ojoko

Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
‘Captain Miller’: Gearing up for a Grand Pre-Release Event

By BNN Correspondents

'Captain Miller': Gearing up for a Grand Pre-Release Event
Miramar Announces 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Featuring Renowned Artists

By BNN Correspondents

Miramar Announces 4th Annual Afro-Carib Festival Featuring Renowned Artists
Latest Headlines
World News
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
48 seconds
Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
54 seconds
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
58 seconds
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
1 min
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
1 min
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
2 mins
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
2 mins
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
2 mins
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
2 mins
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
16 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app