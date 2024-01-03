Scala: The Iconic Cinema that Transformed London’s Cultural Landscape

Embarking on a journey through the curtains of the past, the new documentary ‘Scala!!!’, directed by Ali Catterall and former Scala programmer Jane Giles, unravels the story of the iconic Scala Cinema in King’s Cross, London. This emblematic movie theater of the 1990s, known for its adventurous programming and eclectic blend of high art and bad taste, has left an indelible mark on film enthusiasts and the cultural landscape of London.

The Scala: A Cinema Like No Other

From 1981 to 1993, the Scala stood as a unique grindhouse and alt-cinephile repertory house, inspiring generations of filmmakers, artists, and musicians with its daring and transgressive film selections. The cinema’s programming stretched from art house to sexploitation films, creating a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences. This distinct and eclectic programming style set it apart, showcasing everything from old to new, highbrow to trashy films, many of which were unavailable elsewhere.

Yet, the Scala was more than its film repertoire. It was known for its monthly poster-style foldout sheets, all-night marathons, and an atmosphere that was both relaxed and exciting. Even the resident cats, Huston and Roy, contributed to the charm of the place. But, beyond the aesthetics, the Scala held a deeper significance as a loophole for censorship, operating as a film club that could screen X-rated films.

Memories of the Scala: Influencing a Generation

The documentary includes insights from filmmakers such as Ben Wheatley and Peter Strickland, who share their formative experiences at the Scala. Strickland vividly recalls his first encounter with the Scala as a teenager, watching ‘Eraserhead’. This exposure to the cinema’s daring double-bills and disregard for traditional film hierarchy profoundly influenced his understanding and passion for cinema.

Strickland’s lamentation of never having made a film to be screened at the Scala and his emphasis on the cinema’s irreplaceable role in the cultural fabric underscores the Scala’s lasting influence. The cinema’s demise coincided with the rise of home video formats, marking the end of an era in the UK film exhibition scene.

The Scala’s Legacy

The Scala’s closure was partly due to a battle about cinema and free expression, including a lawsuit from Warner Bros for showing ‘A Clockwork Orange’. Despite its closure, the Scala’s legacy endures, its influence still felt in the anti-establishment musicians and filmmakers it inspired. The documentary ‘Scala!!!’ serves as a poignant reminder of the Scala’s cultural significance, its daring spirit, and the transformative experiences it offered its audience.