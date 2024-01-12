SB19’s Justin de Dios Makes Acting Debut in ‘Senior High’, Causes Social Media Stir

Amid the glitz and glamour of Northford High’s masquerade ball, a new face emerged in the youth-centric series ‘Senior High’ – SB19 member Justin de Dios. Known for his rhythmic moves and melodious voice, Justin made his acting debut on a Wednesday episode, creating a significant buzz among the series’ avid viewers and his ardent fans. He appeared as Jared, the date of character Sanya, portrayed by the talented Gela Atayde.

Justin De Dios: A New Entrant in the Acting World

The announcement of Justin’s appearance in the series was made on January 5, and since then, anticipation had been building among the show’s followers and the A’TIN, the devoted fan base of SB19. The excitement reached a crescendo when Justin finally made his on-screen debut. The aftermath was a social media frenzy with hashtags like ‘ActorJustin PrimetimeDebut’ and ‘JustinInSeniorHighEp98’ trending on the popular social platform X, previously known as Twitter.

‘Senior High’: A Journey Towards Climax

‘Senior High’, the drama series that has successfully captured the imagination of the youth, is headed towards its climax. With just two weeks left, viewers worldwide are waiting with bated breath for the revelation of the perpetrator behind the demise of Luna, a character played by the riveting Andrea Brillantes. The suspense and intrigue surrounding this plot have kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

The Harmonious Intersection of Music and Drama

Adding a unique flavor to the series is the lead soundtrack ‘Bazinga’ performed by SB19. This vibrant track comes from their first extended play ‘Pagsibol,’ released back in 2021. ‘Senior High’ is broadcasted from Monday to Friday at 9:30 p.m. across multiple platforms including Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.