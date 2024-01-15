en English
Arts & Entertainment

SB19 Steals the Show at the 9th Wish Music Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:35 pm EST
The 9th annual Wish Music Awards, held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, witnessed Pinoy pop group SB19 triumph, clinching prestigious titles and cementing their position in the music industry. The group’s sweeping victory can be attributed to their unwavering commitment, artistic talent, and the robust support of their fervent fanbase, A’TIN.

SB19’s Remarkable Wins

Making waves in the music scene, SB19 seized the spotlight as they bagged the coveted ‘Wish Group of the Year’ award. Their chart-topping track, ‘Gento,’ won the ‘Wish Pop Performance of the Year,’ while their melodic song ‘I Want You’ earned them the ‘Wishclusive R&B Performance of the Year’ title. The group’s success was further amplified by the individual honors bestowed upon its members. Felip received the ‘Wish Hip-Hop Performance of the Year’ for his solo track ‘Rocksta,’ while Josh Cullen was recognized as the ‘Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ and was favored with the ‘Wishers Choice of the Year.’

Other Noteworthy Victories

Apart from SB19’s momentous achievements, the award night celebrated other outstanding artists. Singer and rapper Flow G emerged with the ‘Wish Artist of the Year’ and ‘Wish Hip-hop Song of the Year’ for his acclaimed work, ‘Rapstar.’ Further adding to the night’s glitter, the esteemed ‘Concert King’ Martin Nievera was honored with the ‘KDR Icon of Musical Excellence’ award.

A Night of Music and Philanthropy

More than a celebration of musical talent, the Wish Music Awards also echoed the spirit of giving back to society. Winners were awarded a trophy, a P25,000 cash prize, and a P100,000 donation to a charitable organization of their choice, reinforcing the awards’ commitment to charity alongside the elevation of musical excellence. The nominations spanned performances released between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, encompassing a diverse array of talents and musical genres.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

