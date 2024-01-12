Sawyer Spielberg Shares His Acting Journey and Role in ‘Masters of the Air’

Sawyer Spielberg, son of celebrated director Steven Spielberg and renowned actress Kate Capshaw, recently unveiled his journey into the acting world and his role in the anticipated Apple TV+ series, ‘Masters of the Air’. Spielberg made his revelations at the Los Angeles premiere of the show, crediting his parents’ illustrious Hollywood careers for instilling in him a belief in the viability of pursuing acting as a profession.

Early Beginnings and the Influence of a Hollywood Household

Spielberg began his acting endeavor in theater as a child, before transition to the realm of film and television after his post-high school theater studies in New York. The young actor highlighted the pivotal role his mother played in his career trajectory, teaching him about resilience in the competitive entertainment industry and inspiring him through her own accomplishments as an actress. His early experiences on film sets, including ‘Saving Private Ryan’, kindled a fascination with military history, a theme that resonates in ‘Masters of the Air’.

‘Masters of the Air’: A Dive into World War II History

The historical drama, set amidst the backdrop of World War II, offers an intimate look into the lives of U.S. Air Force pilots. Spielberg also shed light on the rigorous boot camp preparation for the series under the watchful eyes of senior military advisor Captain Dale Dye. This intense preparation served as a bonding agent for the cast, fostering a deep understanding of the Air Force among the actors.

Future Aspirations and the Allure of Aviation

Despite not piloting any aircraft during filming, Spielberg confessed to developing a passion for aviation. He expressed an eagerness to acquire flying skills in the future. The Apple TV+ series ‘Masters of the Air’ premiered on January 26 with the first two episodes and is set to release new episodes on a weekly basis.