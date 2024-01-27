Savannah Guthrie Announces Nationwide Book Tour for 'Mostly What God Does'

Today show co-host, Savannah Guthrie, has stirred up a wave of anticipation among her fans and colleagues alike with an announcement that she's hitting the road for a nationwide book tour. Her forthcoming book, 'Mostly What God Does', is slated for release on February 20. The news of the tour was shared on Instagram, where Guthrie also revealed a special event at her church, Good Shepherd New York, scheduled for March 6.

Star-studded Moderation

The church event will see Guthrie's fellow Today show colleague, Jenna Bush Hager, steering the proceedings as the moderator. This isn't the only star-studded event of the tour. Guthrie and another Today host, Carson Daly, are set to meet fans at the Paramount Theater in Huntington, New York, on February 27. The news has been met with excitement, not just from fans, but also from Guthrie's co-hosts, who expressed their eagerness for the tour and the upcoming book.

Fans Respond with Enthusiasm

The social media announcement garnered positive responses, with fans expressing their anticipation for both the book and the events. Tickets for the tour have already begun selling, and the air is thick with excitement. Guthrie's posts about the tour have been met with an outpouring of support and enthusiasm, proving that her fanbase is eager to partake in this literary journey with her.

A Unique Literary Journey

With her nationwide book tour, Savannah Guthrie is not only bringing her new book closer to her fans but also offering a unique experience by involving her fellow Today show hosts. As fans wait in anticipation, one thing is clear: the release of 'Mostly What God Does' and the accompanying tour is set to be a memorable event in the world of literature and television alike.