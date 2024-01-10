Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend Returns for its Eighth Year

The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia has made a vibrant announcement about the eighth annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend. This much-awaited event, celebrating Savannah’s antiques and architectural legacy, has been scheduled for March 7-9. The event is set to captivate its audience with a series of presentations, tours, and events, all deeply rooted in Savannah’s rich historical backdrop.

Antiques and Architecture: A Celebration of Savannah’s Legacy

The weekend-long event seeks to offer an immersive experience into Savannah’s rich history of antiques and architecture. One of the main attractions anticipated this year is the appearance of American Antiques expert, Leigh Keno. Known for his prominent role in ‘The Antiques Road Show’, Keno’s involvement is bound to bring an additional tinge of excitement to the occasion.

The Andrew Low House Museum Reception: A Grand Commencement

The weekend will be launched with a grand reception at the Andrew Low House Museum. As the event unfolds, attendees can look forward to participating in a myriad of activities, including the Antiques Road Stroll and the return of the Fabulous Fete, offering a chance to delve deeper into the world of antiques and architecture.

The Online Auction: A Noble Cause

As an added feature, the event will host an online auction. The proceeds from this auction will be directed towards supporting the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House, reinforcing the society’s commitment to preserving Savannah’s historical heritage. To gather more information about the event, its various facets, and for any additional queries, the public has been advised to visit the event’s official website: www.savantiquesweekend.com.