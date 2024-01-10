en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend Returns for its Eighth Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend Returns for its Eighth Year

The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia has made a vibrant announcement about the eighth annual Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend. This much-awaited event, celebrating Savannah’s antiques and architectural legacy, has been scheduled for March 7-9. The event is set to captivate its audience with a series of presentations, tours, and events, all deeply rooted in Savannah’s rich historical backdrop.

Antiques and Architecture: A Celebration of Savannah’s Legacy

The weekend-long event seeks to offer an immersive experience into Savannah’s rich history of antiques and architecture. One of the main attractions anticipated this year is the appearance of American Antiques expert, Leigh Keno. Known for his prominent role in ‘The Antiques Road Show’, Keno’s involvement is bound to bring an additional tinge of excitement to the occasion.

The Andrew Low House Museum Reception: A Grand Commencement

The weekend will be launched with a grand reception at the Andrew Low House Museum. As the event unfolds, attendees can look forward to participating in a myriad of activities, including the Antiques Road Stroll and the return of the Fabulous Fete, offering a chance to delve deeper into the world of antiques and architecture.

The Online Auction: A Noble Cause

As an added feature, the event will host an online auction. The proceeds from this auction will be directed towards supporting the Andrew Low House Museum and the Green-Meldrim House, reinforcing the society’s commitment to preserving Savannah’s historical heritage. To gather more information about the event, its various facets, and for any additional queries, the public has been advised to visit the event’s official website: www.savantiquesweekend.com.

0
Arts & Entertainment History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
40 seconds ago
Oreo Teams Up with Pac-Man in a Playful Marketing Campaign
In an exciting blend of nostalgia and contemporary marketing, Oreo, a brand owned by Mondeléz International, has announced a unique collaboration with the iconic 1980s arcade game, Pac-Man. This partnership, encapsulated by the campaign slogan “Chase Playfulness,” is set to commence on January 15th, bringing a fresh wave of excitement to consumers in 42 countries
Oreo Teams Up with Pac-Man in a Playful Marketing Campaign
Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis
6 mins ago
Amanda Abbington Seeks Strictly Rehearsal Footage Amid PTSD Diagnosis
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy 'Lift'
8 mins ago
Kevin Hart Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s Heist Comedy 'Lift'
A New Take on 'Mean Girls': The Classic High School Comedy Now a Movie Musical
1 min ago
A New Take on 'Mean Girls': The Classic High School Comedy Now a Movie Musical
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware
3 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Players Call for Enhanced Character Customization with Visible Cyberware
Richard Madeley's Surprise Reveal: A Picture Dressed as His Wife
5 mins ago
Richard Madeley's Surprise Reveal: A Picture Dressed as His Wife
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
15 seconds
Zambia's Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
54 seconds
F1 Drivers Ricciardo and Gasly Pay Tribute to Retired Team Principal Franz Tost
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
1 min
Rangers FC's Young Talent Jamie Newton Heads to Nottingham Forest
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
4 mins
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
4 mins
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
5 mins
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
5 mins
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
6 mins
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
6 mins
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app