Saudi Women Empowered by Costumes in Cinematic Production Initiative

In a remarkable initiative aimed at empowering women and bolstering the burgeoning cinema and entertainment sectors in Saudi Arabia, the Nafisa Shams Academy for Arts and Crafts, in association with the Community Jameel Saudi Foundation, has successfully concluded the 'Costumes in Cinematic Production Initiative'. This initiative was brought to life in collaboration with the Royal Commission for AlUla and Vibes AlUla.

Empowering Women with Entrepreneurial Skills

The initiative, which commenced in November 2023 in the province of AlUla, was designed to target women with an enthusiasm for tailoring and fashion design. After an intricate interview process, fifteen women were chosen to join this transformative program. Over the span of sixty training hours, spread across one and a half months, the program imparted critical skills in professional marketing, entrepreneurship, and the rudiments of cinematic costume design. This comprehensive training was aimed at equipping participants with the skills necessary to launch their own businesses in the cinema and entertainment sectors.

Supporting Participants Beyond Training

Upon successful completion of the program, the participants were rewarded with certificates from the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation. However, the support provided to these women did not end with the conclusion of the training. The initiative also provided them with tools and subscriptions to establish their own e-stores on local e-commerce platforms, thereby enabling them to become self-reliant and financially independent.

Aligning with Vision 2030

Dr. May Taibah, the Director of Nafisa Shams Academy, emphasized the initiative's role in not only supporting the Kingdom's film industry but also in empowering Saudi women. This aligns with the goals of Vision 2030 which aims to develop human capacity and localize entertainment sectors. This initiative is a significant step towards fostering financial independence among women, creating job opportunities, and advancing sustainable development in Saudi Arabia.