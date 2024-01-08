en English
Arts & Entertainment

Saudi Illustrator Layan Alhamed: Transforming Ordinary into Whimsical with Creative Design

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
Saudi Illustrator Layan Alhamed: Transforming Ordinary into Whimsical with Creative Design

In the realm of art and design, Saudi illustrator and product designer, Layan Alhamed, is paving her unique path. By transforming ordinary scenes into whimsical moments, she opens portals to new imagined worlds, showcasing the power of creativity and imagination.

A Passion Birthed in the Creative Arts

Alhamed, an alumnus of Effat University with a bachelor’s degree in product design, has been captivated by the allure of creative arts since her young age. Her journey into the world of art commenced with basic drawings and recycling scrap materials into avant-garde art pieces. Her university years were marked by a focus on integrating playfulness with product development. This blend resulted in the creation of ‘TINY,’ a playful 3D furniture piece designed specifically for children.

The Creative Process: From Sketch to Product

Alhamed’s creative process is an intriguing blend of sketching, illustrating, branding, creating mockups, and producing tangible products. This process brings a sense of satisfaction upon completion, signifying the successful transformation of a simple idea into a physical, usable product. Her work, including pop-up cupcake packaging, interactive shelving, transformable lamps, and furniture that doubles as tents, showcases her passion for interactivity and character development.

‘TINY’: A Testament to Creativity and Self-Expression

‘TINY’ stands out as a testament to Alhamed’s dedication to fostering creativity and self-expression among children. The product includes engaging add-ons like Tiny Tent, Tiny Shop, and Tiny Theater, with future plans for more innovative extensions. Influenced by her surroundings, Alhamed enjoys blending photography with illustration, creating an illusion that her characters have always belonged in the scenes she captures.

Throughout her career, Alhamed has designed a limited edition puzzle for Saudi National Day, illustrated a children’s book, and created T-shirt designs. Currently, she works as a freelance illustrator and product designer and is represented by Radish House Agency. Alhamed’s future plans involve refining her craft further and collaborating on new exciting projects, thus continuing her journey of transforming the ordinary into the whimsical.

Arts & Entertainment Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

