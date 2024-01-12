en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:43 pm EST
Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture’s Theater and Performing Arts Commission has unveiled plans for the Kingdom’s first grand opera, Zarqa Al Yamama. Scheduled for a grandeur debut between April and May in Riyadh, the historic production is being touted as the world’s largest grand Arabic opera.

Unveiling a New Era in Cultural Evolution

The opera, a brainchild of international stars and locally trained Saudi talents, marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s cultural evolution. Under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the opera revisits an ancient pre-Islamic Arabian tale. It narrates the story of a legendary woman hailing from the Jadis tribe, renowned for her foresight, who warns her tribe of an impending attack from rival armies.

A Symphony of Global and Local Talents

Lee Bradshaw, the composer of the original score, pairs up with Saudi writer Saleh Zamanan to present a libretto that promises a state-of-the-art production. The opera features orchestral and choral performances led by Dame Sarah Connolly. Saudi artists Khayran Al Zahrani, Sawsan Al Bahiti, and Reemaz Oqbi will be sharing the stage with internationally recognized artists, backed by the musical prowess of the Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra and Czech Philharmonic Choir.

Impact and Aspirations

In a statement, the CEO of the commission, Sultan Al Bazei, underscored the opera’s role in introducing society to diverse art forms. Saleh Zamanan, the librettist, expressed pride in creating the opera, which he believes introduces a new artistic perspective in the Kingdom and the region. The opera not only encapsulates a tragic ancient history but also mirrors modern Arab sorrows, offering a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
ASC Award Nominees Unveiled; Director Gareth Edwards Talks About 'The Creator'
With the announcement of the 2024 Outstanding Achievement Award nominees, the American Society of Cinematographers Awards is once again in the limelight. The nominations are a testament to the artistry and technical prowess of cinematographers like Edward Lachman, Matthew Libatique, and Rodrigo Prieto, who have been recognized in various categories such as Theatrical Feature Film,
ASC Award Nominees Unveiled; Director Gareth Edwards Talks About 'The Creator'
Unraveling the Enclave Library Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3
6 mins ago
Unraveling the Enclave Library Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3
Bradley Cooper Honored with Icon Award at National Board of Review Gala
8 mins ago
Bradley Cooper Honored with Icon Award at National Board of Review Gala
Conner Smith's 'Meanwhile in Carolina': A Love Story Set to Music
4 mins ago
Conner Smith's 'Meanwhile in Carolina': A Love Story Set to Music
Millions of Music Tracks Go Unstreamed: An Unheard Symphony of the Music Industry
4 mins ago
Millions of Music Tracks Go Unstreamed: An Unheard Symphony of the Music Industry
Annual 'Enchanted World of Art and Creativity' Exhibition Showcases Interdisciplinary Talent
6 mins ago
Annual 'Enchanted World of Art and Creativity' Exhibition Showcases Interdisciplinary Talent
Latest Headlines
World News
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
24 seconds
Curt Malawsky's Transition: A New Narrative in NLL
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
49 seconds
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
1 min
Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of 'Woke Revolution' Symbols
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
2 mins
Ted Blunt: A Legacy of Public Service and Family Dedication
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
2 mins
Pro-Life Pregnancy Care Centers: The Unsung Heroes Amidst Anti-Life Rhetoric
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
5 mins
Transgender Volleyball Player's Family Challenges Florida's Sports Law
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
6 mins
Phoenix Open 2024: Golf, Concerts, and Affordable Tickets
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
7 mins
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
8 mins
10,000 Steps a Day: A Health Myth Debunked
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app