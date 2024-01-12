Saudi Arabia Unveils Its First Grand Opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture’s Theater and Performing Arts Commission has unveiled plans for the Kingdom’s first grand opera, Zarqa Al Yamama. Scheduled for a grandeur debut between April and May in Riyadh, the historic production is being touted as the world’s largest grand Arabic opera.

Unveiling a New Era in Cultural Evolution

The opera, a brainchild of international stars and locally trained Saudi talents, marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s cultural evolution. Under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the opera revisits an ancient pre-Islamic Arabian tale. It narrates the story of a legendary woman hailing from the Jadis tribe, renowned for her foresight, who warns her tribe of an impending attack from rival armies.

A Symphony of Global and Local Talents

Lee Bradshaw, the composer of the original score, pairs up with Saudi writer Saleh Zamanan to present a libretto that promises a state-of-the-art production. The opera features orchestral and choral performances led by Dame Sarah Connolly. Saudi artists Khayran Al Zahrani, Sawsan Al Bahiti, and Reemaz Oqbi will be sharing the stage with internationally recognized artists, backed by the musical prowess of the Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra and Czech Philharmonic Choir.

Impact and Aspirations

In a statement, the CEO of the commission, Sultan Al Bazei, underscored the opera’s role in introducing society to diverse art forms. Saleh Zamanan, the librettist, expressed pride in creating the opera, which he believes introduces a new artistic perspective in the Kingdom and the region. The opera not only encapsulates a tragic ancient history but also mirrors modern Arab sorrows, offering a glimmer of hope for a brighter future.