Saudi Arabia to Participate in Miss Universe for the First Time with Riyadh Model Rumy Alqahtani

Saudi Arabia is stepping onto the global stage of beauty and fashion in a historic move, as Riyadh-born model Rumy Alqahtani is set to represent the kingdom at Miss Universe 2024. This marks the first time Saudi Arabia will participate in the prestigious pageant, highlighting significant social and cultural shifts within the country. Alqahtani, a 27-year-old model and content creator with a rich history in international beauty competitions, shared her excitement and honor in representing her country on her Instagram account.

A Historic Participation

Rumy Alqahtani is no stranger to the world of beauty pageants, having previously been crowned Miss Saudi Arabia, Miss Middle East, Miss Arab World Peace 2021, and Miss Woman (Saudi Arabia). Her participation in Miss Universe 2024 is not just a personal achievement but also a symbol of progressive changes in Saudi Arabia. Under the vision and reforms of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the country has seen a series of social and economic reforms aimed at modernizing the kingdom and empowering women. These reforms include allowing women to drive, attend public sports events, concerts, and obtain a passport without the approval of a male guardian.

Challenging Traditional Norms

The decision for Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe 2024 underlines the kingdom's efforts to challenge traditional norms and showcase a new, modern image to the world. This move follows a series of international engagements and bids, including the kingdom's official bid for the 2034 Men's FIFA World Cup, and hosting international music stars. However, these efforts have not been without controversy, with critics arguing that such events serve to 'whitewash' the regime's human rights record. Despite this, Alqahtani's participation is seen by many as a step forward for Saudi women, showcasing their talents and achievements on a global stage.

A Platform for Change

Miss Universe has evolved over the years to become more than just a beauty pageant; it is a platform for advocacy and change, embracing diversity and inclusion. Last year's pageant featured two transgender women and a plus-size model reaching the semi-finals, signaling a shift towards greater inclusivity. Alqahtani's participation could further this narrative, offering a unique perspective from a country traditionally viewed through the lens of strict social norms. It presents an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to engage in global conversations about women's empowerment and cultural exchange.

As Rumy Alqahtani prepares to represent Saudi Arabia at Miss Universe 2024, her participation symbolizes a nation in flux, balancing tradition with modernity. While it remains to be seen how this historic participation will be received both domestically and internationally, it undeniably opens up new dialogues and possibilities for Saudi women. This event not only highlights Alqahtani's accomplishments but also reflects the broader aspirations of a country striving to redefine its place in the world.