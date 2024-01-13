en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Saudi Arabia Implements New Maritime Regulations and Announces Debut of Grand Arabic Opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:32 am EST
Saudi Arabia Implements New Maritime Regulations and Announces Debut of Grand Arabic Opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

In a significant move to bolster investment opportunities in maritime transport activities and services, the Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) has unveiled new regulations for international classification bodies desiring to operate within Saudi Arabia. These regulations aim to enhance maritime safety, preserve the environment and property at sea, and augment the Kingdom’s maritime sector’s growth.

Enhancing Maritime Standards and Safety

The new regulations sketch out a list of conditions and procedures for ship classification bodies to be authorized to issue certificates and provide services to ships registered in the Kingdom. They mandate high technical standards in design, manufacture, construction, maintenance, operation, and performance. The TGA has stipulated ten conditions for these bodies, including membership in the International Association of Classification Societies, extensive knowledge in inspection and shipbuilding design evaluation, technical capability for ship classification, a regional headquarters or branch in the Kingdom, and compliance with international quality standards.

Localizing Opportunities

One of the key aspects of the new regulations is the commitment to localizing opportunities. The TGA insists on classification bodies creating opportunities for examination and inspection within Saudi Arabia. This move is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy and contribute to the Kingdom’s broader vision of diversification and localization.

Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Leap: ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

In a separate announcement, the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission proclaimed the upcoming premiere of ‘Zarqa Al Yamama,’ the Kingdom’s first grand opera and the world’s largest grand Arabic opera. Scheduled to debut in Riyadh in April, the opera is based on a pre-Islamic Arabian tale. It features a score by Lee Bradshaw, a libretto by Saudi poet Saleh Zamanan, and a cast that includes both international stars and Saudi artists. This production is an ambitious step to introduce society to diverse art and culture, inspire Saudi artists, and showcase Saudi culture on a global platform.

In conclusion, these two major announcements embody Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance its maritime sector and enrich its cultural landscape. The new maritime regulations aim to uphold high safety and quality standards, and the grand opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’ represents a cultural leap for the Kingdom, echoing its commitment to promoting art and culture.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
23 seconds ago
Rare 1800s Smoked Bark Etching Displayed in Bid for Heritage Protection of Victoria's Lake Tyrell
An 1800s smoked bark etching, one of the world’s rare cultural treasures, was briefly displayed at the Melbourne Museum as part of an effort to secure Commonwealth heritage protection for Victoria’s Lake Tyrell, known traditionally as Direl. This historical artefact, first documented in 1878 and believed to have been created using thumbnails and bone, features
Rare 1800s Smoked Bark Etching Displayed in Bid for Heritage Protection of Victoria's Lake Tyrell
2023 Emmy Awards Nominations: 'Succession' Leads, Ceremony Faces Potential Delay
10 mins ago
2023 Emmy Awards Nominations: 'Succession' Leads, Ceremony Faces Potential Delay
Netflix's 'Good Grief' Stirs Emotional Response Among Fans
17 mins ago
Netflix's 'Good Grief' Stirs Emotional Response Among Fans
Gucci's Menswear Collection 'Ancora' Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
3 mins ago
Gucci's Menswear Collection 'Ancora' Debuts at Milan Fashion Week
Philadelphia Orchestra Rings in Chinese New Year with Fusion Concert
4 mins ago
Philadelphia Orchestra Rings in Chinese New Year with Fusion Concert
Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dispel Dating Rumors at AFI Awards Amid Anticipation for 'Only Murders in the Building' Return
6 mins ago
Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dispel Dating Rumors at AFI Awards Amid Anticipation for 'Only Murders in the Building' Return
Latest Headlines
World News
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
2 mins
PML-N's Raja Riaz Withdraws Nomination Papers for NA-105 in Faisalabad
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
2 mins
PTI Switches to 'Batsman' Symbol Amid Bat Controversy and Supreme Court Hearing
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
4 mins
Election Commission of Pakistan Restricts Candidates from Seeking 'Alternative Symbols'
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
5 mins
Poland's New PM Donald Tusk Faces Protests and Political Dissent
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
6 mins
Taiwan's Lai Ching-te Leads DPP to Historic Third Term Amidst Rising Cross-Strait Tensions
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
7 mins
Adelaide United's Nestory Irankunda Honored with Burundi Flag After A-League Victory
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
8 mins
The Silent Crisis: Housing Affordability and the Deferred Dream of Homeownership
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
8 mins
Ash Wellness: Revolutionizing STD Testing for the LGBTQ Community
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
9 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Amid Rising Opposition
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
16 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app