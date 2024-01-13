Saudi Arabia Implements New Maritime Regulations and Announces Debut of Grand Arabic Opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

In a significant move to bolster investment opportunities in maritime transport activities and services, the Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) has unveiled new regulations for international classification bodies desiring to operate within Saudi Arabia. These regulations aim to enhance maritime safety, preserve the environment and property at sea, and augment the Kingdom’s maritime sector’s growth.

Enhancing Maritime Standards and Safety

The new regulations sketch out a list of conditions and procedures for ship classification bodies to be authorized to issue certificates and provide services to ships registered in the Kingdom. They mandate high technical standards in design, manufacture, construction, maintenance, operation, and performance. The TGA has stipulated ten conditions for these bodies, including membership in the International Association of Classification Societies, extensive knowledge in inspection and shipbuilding design evaluation, technical capability for ship classification, a regional headquarters or branch in the Kingdom, and compliance with international quality standards.

Localizing Opportunities

One of the key aspects of the new regulations is the commitment to localizing opportunities. The TGA insists on classification bodies creating opportunities for examination and inspection within Saudi Arabia. This move is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy and contribute to the Kingdom’s broader vision of diversification and localization.

Saudi Arabia’s Cultural Leap: ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’

In a separate announcement, the Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission proclaimed the upcoming premiere of ‘Zarqa Al Yamama,’ the Kingdom’s first grand opera and the world’s largest grand Arabic opera. Scheduled to debut in Riyadh in April, the opera is based on a pre-Islamic Arabian tale. It features a score by Lee Bradshaw, a libretto by Saudi poet Saleh Zamanan, and a cast that includes both international stars and Saudi artists. This production is an ambitious step to introduce society to diverse art and culture, inspire Saudi artists, and showcase Saudi culture on a global platform.

In conclusion, these two major announcements embody Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance its maritime sector and enrich its cultural landscape. The new maritime regulations aim to uphold high safety and quality standards, and the grand opera ‘Zarqa Al Yamama’ represents a cultural leap for the Kingdom, echoing its commitment to promoting art and culture.