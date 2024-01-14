en English
Arts & Entertainment

Satinder Sartaaj Lends his Voice to ‘Udaariyaan’: A Delightful Fusion of Music and Television

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
Satinder Sartaaj Lends his Voice to ‘Udaariyaan’: A Delightful Fusion of Music and Television

In a recent union of music and television, Punjabi folk and Sufi singer, Satinder Sartaaj, has expressed his pride in contributing to the Hindi TV show, Udaariyaan. Sartaaj, renowned for his proficiency in Sufi, folk, and Punjabi music, has described his involvement in the show as an honor and a significant step in representing Punjabi music to a wider audience.

A Harmonious Blend of Music and Narrative

Sartaaj’s song, which shares the title with the show, encapsulates the spirit of dreams, aspirations, and love, aligning perfectly with the narrative of Udaariyaan. This series, broadcast on Colors, captures the intertwining lives of Alia, Aasmaa, and Armaan, intriguing audiences with their shared quest for love and ambition. Sartaaj’s music aims to encapsulate the emotional essence of this storyline, adding another layer of depth to the narrative.

Udaariyaan: A Visual Extension of Music

Sartaaj has expressed his excitement at seeing one of his popular songs given a visual dimension within the TV series. This fusion of music and television not only enriches the show’s narrative but also brings Punjabi music into the living rooms of a wider audience. This extension of his song into the visual realm is a testament to the resonance of Sartaaj’s music with the show’s themes.

Resonating with Viewers

Sartaaj hopes that the shared sentiment of striving for dreams and love between his song and the show will continue to resonate with viewers. He sees this collaboration as a delightful opportunity to infuse the narrative with his musical talent, thereby enhancing the viewer experience. As Udaariyaan unfolds, the fusion of Sartaaj’s music and the show’s narrative is set to continue captivating audiences.

Arts & Entertainment India Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

