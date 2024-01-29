Satelight Unveils Anime Adaptation of Taiga Miyakawa's 'Tasūketsu'

In a highly anticipated announcement, Satelight, the renowned animation studio, has confirmed the development of an anime series based on Taiga Miyakawa's popular manga, Tasūketsu. The series, under the helm of director Tatsuo Satō, is set to premiere later this year, stirring excitement among anime and manga enthusiasts worldwide.

From Manga Pages To The Small Screen

Launched in 2013, Tasūketsu quickly gained a fanbase with its intriguing narrative and complex characters. The story revolves around five individuals contacted by a so-called 'Emperor,' compelled to participate in a deadly game. The chilling rule: the majority must die. This sinister premise set against a backdrop of a mysteriously depopulated world has captivated readers, causing the manga to rank among the top 10 'manga we want to see animated' at AnimeJapan events in 2019 and 2020.

Building Anticipation

While a crowdfunded anime short titled 'Tasūketsu: Judgement Assizes' was released in January 2021, the upcoming TV series promises a fresh and comprehensive exploration of the manga's intricate plot. The series features a different cast, including notable voice actors like Yūto Uemura, Anna Nagase, and Daisuke Ono. Their contribution adds another layer of anticipation for the anime's arrival.

Implications For Global Fans

For English-speaking fans who have been unable to access the original manga, the anime adaptation brings hope. The series' release could potentially pave the way for the manga's localization, making the gripping narrative of Tasūketsu accessible to a broader audience. As we wait for the premiere, the excitement grows, fueling speculation and expectations for this much-awaited adaptation.