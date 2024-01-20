'Sasquatch Sunset' Team Shines at Sundance Premiere

The Deadline Studio at Sundance recently hosted a panel featuring the cast and creative team of the film 'Sasquatch Sunset'. The panel included director duo Nathan and David Zellner, alongside actors Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, as well as Christophe Zajac-Denek.

'Sasquatch Sunset': An Unconventional Narrative

The film, which made its debut at Sundance, presents an unconventional narrative, portraying a community of Sasquatches living in the American forest. With a dialogue-free narrative and impressive creature design, the movie explores themes of survival, loss, and family dynamics. During the interview, Riley Keough expressed her immediate interest in the project upon reading the title 'Sasquatch Sunset', calling it irresistible.

The Performances

The performances of Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, disguised as Bigfoots, have been particularly lauded. The actors not only transformed into Bigfoot for the film but also rehearsed erotic scenes using a trash can as a stand-in, adding an unexpected comedic element to the film.

Insights from the Sundance Premiere

The first screening of the film took place at 6.15pm MST on January 19 at the Eccles Theater in Park City. The interview was part of the Sundance event which ran from January 19-22 at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art on Main Street. This space provided an opportunity for the cast and creators of prominent films at the festival to share insights into their movies and the journeys that brought them to Park City.